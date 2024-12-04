Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 4, 2025

MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services

MCAEOC will provide free tax preparation services for Mississippi County residents earning under $61,000 from Jan. 21 to April 15. Special kickoffs on Feb. 15 and March 15 will also be available.

Mississippi County, Arkansas, Economic Opportunity Commission, Inc. (MCAEOC) will be offering its annual free income tax preparations services for Mississippi County residents from Jan. 21 through April 15. Residents may go to the Mississippi County Arkansas EOC office, located at 1400 North Division Street in Blytheville. Operating hours will be Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

We are also offering two free income tax prep kickoffs on Saturday, Feb. 15 and March 15, 2025 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

These free tax services will be offered to individuals with less than $61,000 in earned income. We also accommodate those with disabilities and speak limited English. The following information is required: social security cards, photo ID, tax documents such as W-2s, 1099s, social security, and unemployment. A copy of last year’s tax return will also be required.

