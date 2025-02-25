Mayor Logan, Pierce thanks community for support

BLYTHEVILLE— During the halftime of the 4A-3 District Boys Championship game between the host Blytheville Chickasaws and the Brookland Bearcats, Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan took the microphone to express her thanks and appreciation to everyone who helped make the 4A-3 District Tournament in Blytheville possible.

“Blytheville is honored to host this year's tournament once again,” said Logan.

Logan expressed her thanks to local businesses, local law enforcement and first responders, and citizens who contributed their time to supplying food, monetary donations and areas of expertise to make the tournament possible.

After the game, Chicks head boys basketball coach and athletic director McKenzie Pierce expressed the tournament wore him out but it was a “great” tournament.

“I’m happy we won,” explained Pierce. “I’m glad it's over. I’m tired. I’m ready to go to bed and get some sleep.”

Pierce continued, “It was a great tournament overall. Very thankful to our community, all our workers, and school administration. Everylike we have an event rather it be state tournament, regionals, district tournament, or Chickasaw Classic everyone always brags about having tournaments and stuff here and that takes everybody not just me. I’m proud of the great event we put on. I’m proud of the Lady Chickasaws and more proud to cut these nets down here shortly.”

Pierce mentioned he wished the Lady Chickasaws were able to join the Chicks in the post game festivities of cutting the nets down after the good year they had.

Blytheville was defeated in the semifinals manchus with the Westfield Lady Warriors Friday night.

“I hate that the girls weren’t able to share this moment with us tonight. Not to be lost, they had an unbelievable season. I’m super proud of our girls,” said Pierce. “Coach (Jacksonian) Young, Coach (Trent) Steen what they have done for our girls basketball program. They didn’t even get hired until late July. I have no idea the last time when (the Lady Chickasaws) were in postseason basketball or had a share of a conference championship.”

Pierce continued, “What a great season our girls have had. Hopefully they can win one more next week and get to the state tournament and be able to experience that.”