NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Marked Tree meth case settled

Randy Daniel's meth case in Marked Tree concludes with a sentence of time served and five years of federal supervised release. Daniel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth.

Two years after the indictment was handed down, the meth case in Marked Tree involving Randy Daniel has been settled. Daniel was sentenced to time served and will be under federal supervised release for the next five years U.S. District Judge James M. Moody Jr. ruled on Thursday.

Daniel pleaded guilty in February 2023 and indictment charges were brought against him with conspiracy to distribute meth. As part of a plea agreement Daniel signed in April last year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office dismissed three other charges of actually distributing meth.

A cooperating informant made arrangements with Daniel on Dec. 17, 2021 to buy one pound of meth for $3,200. Their phone conversation was recorded as the informant was instructed to pick up the drugs at a house in Marked Tree that belonged to the Daniel family. Daniel had used the house as a meeting place for drug sales on two previous occasions. An unidentified man performed a hand-to-hand exchange with the criminal informant.

The meth the informant purchased weighed 446 grams (15.73 ounces), according to testing by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

