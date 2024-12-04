Manila school board members recognized

January is Arkansas School Board recognition month and Manila board members received tokens of appreciation at the meeting on Thursday night. Superintendent Jason Evers expressed his appreciation to the board for their service to the school and the community.

Members of the board include Monte Middleton, president, Casey Wells, vice president, Dennis Crosskno, secretary, Tracey Reinhart, Jeremy Jackson, Brooke Chipman and Jackie Hill.

Evers also presented plaques to Crosskno and Wells for receiving the state’s Master Board Award given to members who have achieved at least 50 hours of continuing training. Reinhart received the Pinnacle Award for over 200 hours of continuing education.

Following the consent agenda, the board voted unanimously to make an addition to the drug and alcohol policy to include all Delta compounds as a prohibited substance.

Following an executive session, the board voted unanimously to accept the retirement of Amy Wallace, high school teacher and volleyball coach, at the end of the 2024-2025 school year.

The board voted unanimously to hire Jo Beth Webb as teacher and volleyball coach and Brian Webb as teacher and coach.

The board voted to extend Superintendent Evers’ contract until June of 2028.