Manila police captains gain insights at chiefs’ development course

Captain Steven Lancaster and Captain Keith Hill with the Manila Police Department attended the 21st annual executive development course held March 10-13. The course was presented by the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police and was held at the Winthrop Rockefeller Institute located at Petit Jean Mountain.

The class was limited to 40 participants from municipal police departments across the state. The course was focused on information that a new chief or up-and-coming chiefs would have to deal with during their appointment.

Several speakers provided information on officer training, retention, mental and physical wellness with an emphasis on professional excellence. A chiefs’ round table discussion was also conducted by AACP Executive Board Members. Directors from the Center for Law Enforcement Standards and Training (CLEST) also spoke with attendees where they were briefed on many changes in training currently being improved for Arkansas law enforcement officers.