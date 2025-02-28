Top Menu Bar
Manila holds special council meeting

The Manila City Council unanimously approved Ordinance 2025-08, calling for a special election to extend a one-cent sales tax to fund infrastructure improvements, set for a May 13 vote.

The Manila City Council met in a special meeting on Tuesday unanimously passing Ordinance 2025-08. Mayor Tracey Reinhart presided at the special meeting with only one item on the agenda.

City officials approved the ordinance calling for a special election to extend the one cent sales tax that has been in effect for years. The extension of the sales tax will help provide funding to improve infrastucture projects.

The issue will be placed on the ballot for the May 13 election for a vote by the citizens of Manila.

