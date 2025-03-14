Manila firemen participate in day training

The Manila Fire Department recently participated in a day of training on basic auto extrication. The department is committed to continuously sharpening their skills to provide the best possible protection when lives depend on it. Instructors included Division Chief R. Mable (WMFD/TFD), Assistant Chief R. Brown (GFD), Lt. J. Mclaurin (WMFD), Training Officer N. Holt (WMFD/LFD), Assistant Chief R. Crawford (MFD), Division Chief B. Clark (MFD) and Training Officer D. Nunnally (MFD). Members of Leachville, Dell and Gosnell department participated in the training.