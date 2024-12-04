Manila council moves forward with projects

Manila City Council discussed several projects, purchases and property clean-up at the regular February meeting held Monday night.

Mayor Tracey Reinhart presided at the meeting with council members William Barnhart, Dale Murphy, Jason Baltimore, Bobby Tate and Monte Middleton present.

The council welcomed Donna Jackson who gave an update on a Fun Park Grant through Arkansas Parks and Tourism. The proposal is to use city property near the community center, formerly used for a community garden, to create pickleball courts with a pavilion, and fencing.

“There is no guarantee we will get the grant but if we do, it will be for $100,000,” Jackson said. “The East Arkansas Development is on board and a representative would like to come next month and discuss it. The EAST Initiative class at Manila High School is working on a rendering of the project. There are high school students willing to help with the clean-up and we can coordinate it with the city’s park clean-up dates. We do need the city to pass a resolution to move forward.”

Jackson said there is room for three courts but they are looking at starting with two.

Mayor Reinhart said that would be a good location and the city had other property that could be used for a community garden.

Pickleball is popular and this is the second year for Manila to have inside pickleball at the Airport Community Center. Outside courts had been previously discussed.

“We have a really nice park,” Mayor Reinhart said. “A lot of work over the years has made it happen.”

The resolution to move forward with the grant for the park improvements was passed unanimously. Mayor Reinhart expressed his appreciation to Jackson for her efforts.

“It will be a good improvement to our park,” Councilman Baltimore said. “It would be hard to find a town of our size with a nicer park.”

Mayor Reinhart asked the council for their input on restructuring the one cent sales tax passed in 2017.

The council met with Stevens Investments a couple months ago and were informed that the bonds are paying out quicker than expected. If the city wants to move forward to restructure the bonds the city could withdraw $3.5 million. Mayor Reinhart said that money could be used for needed infrastructure projects.

“We are finishing our water well and we have payments of $5,700 a month,” he said. “We also have the water tower project completed. There is a need for work at the water treatment plant, street and sewer. If we refinance the bond, it would be my suggestion to put $1 million into the water, $1 million in streets, and $500,000 in sewer improvements.”

It would not be a new tax but an extension of the tax already in place. Mayor Reinhart said it would allow needed projects to be done quicker and without taking out more loans.

“Once the projects are complete, then we can start looking at things we want instead of things we need,” Mayor Reinhart said. “We have to let Stevens know to get the proposal on the ballot this year if that is what you want to do.”

Councilman Murphy said he thought is a good opportunity for the city to continue improvements.

“It is less stressful to have a jump start with the water treatment, streets and sewer project,” Councilman Murphy said.

The council was in agreement to move forward with the process.

Following an executive session, the council accepted the resignation of James Mays, sanitation truck driver.

The council then voted unanimously on the termination of Gerald Mays, city employee.

The council voted to hire Tamatha Walker as animal control officer and transfer station manager.

The council voted to purchase the excavator presently under lease at a cost of $47,668.50. Mayor Reinhart explained that the lease is up. The excavator has a year’s warranty remaining. The payments will come to $966 a month, which is a little less than the lease. The mayor suggested purchasing the excavator.

“We can trade it in during the year if we choose,”Mayor Reinhart said. “The cost of a new one is $93,000.”

The council voted to roll the lease into a payment system and purchase the excavator. They also voted to purchase two lawn mowers at a total cost of $25,668.04.

In other business:

–The council approved an ordinance amending the 2025 budget. Mayor Reinhart said the change is due to LOPFI, payroll taxes and salaries in the police department and moving the court clerk into the police department budget.

–The council voted unanimously to elect Councilman Baltimore to remain as mayor pro tem in the absence of Mayor Reinhart. Attorney Wes Wagner said cities are required to name a person for the position each year.

–The council approved a resolution to follow Robert’s Rules of Order. The regular meetings will be held at 6 p.m. the second Monday of each month in the boardroom located inside the Police Department.

–Samantha Drewett addressed the council about an upcoming event, a spaghetti supper at the Airport Community Center. She said members of the Chamber and city employees are planning activities to purchase new curtains for the community center stage. She invited the city council members to attend on Thursday, Feb. 27, 6-8 p.m.

–The council voted to purchase a 2025 Dodge truck for the airport in the amount of $40,158. It will replace the 2022 truck which will be moved to the code enforcement department.

–The council approved the purchase of new Class A uniforms for the police officers. Captain Steve Lancaster gave the description of the uniforms with an upfront cost of $18,000 to $20,000. Funds were budgeted and the council had no objection to the change in uniforms.

–The council approved a letter of credit from a local bank in the amount of $5,500 as required by ADEQ. It has to be on record that the city has the approval.

–Low bids for removing buildings at 419 Baker Street ($2,300) and 509 Beauchamp Street ($6,500) for a total of $8,800 from Stube’s Excavation were accepted.

–A sewer project replacing 4” lines with 8” lines at Buttercup Lane at a cost of $19,735 was approved.

–Mayor Reinhart said complaints have come in about a problem with stray cats in the community. He said they are looking at adding to the dog ordinance. The city attorney is looking at the legal side of what can be done. Mayor Reinhart said they are not ignoring the complaints.