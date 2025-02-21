Manila Board of Education works through short meeting

Manila School Board members braved the cold to meet on Wednesday for the regular February meeting.

All members, Monte Middleton, president; Casey Wells, vice president; Dennis Crosskno, secretary; Tracey Reinhart, Jeremy Jackson, Brooke Chipman and Jackie Hill, were present.

Superintendent Jason Evers opened the meeting with a contract disclosure to do business with Sammantha Morphis, an elementary teacher. Evers said the board approved the contract disclosures in the fall but Mrs. Morphis was not on the list. She may provide tee-shirts when needed. The board approved the disclosure unanimously.

Evers then presented the 2025-2026 school calendar. He informed the board that 92 percent of the teachers and staff voted in favor of the calendar. It is almost the same as this year. School will be out on May 15.

“The personnel policy committee will meet and we will discuss making up the snow days,” Evers said. “Probably, we will do one before spring break and one after. The instruction time before testing is more helpful to the students than extending the final days.

Following an executive session to discuss hiring, no action was taken.

During the administrative reports, Superintendent Evers presented a sample of data comparison with class tests grades to state test grades. He said there will be more data to present later. He said the classroom grades are not matching the state test score grades.

“Our teachers are working on this and are aware of it,” Evers said. “Maybe the classroom work is not tough enough by state standards. We will continue to work on it and we will be doing more data comparison. We will also look at how many students are close to achieving a Level 3. It is eye-opening when we see so many A’s in class and not at the state level.”

He said only 26 percent are at Level 3 and 4, the two highest Levels which are by state standards achieving. Evers said they will look at how many students are close to reaching Level 3 by looking at the data.

Evers assured the board they are making progress and will continue to work on it.

Board member Wells said they would like to see at least 50 percent be on Levels 3 and 4.