NewsFebruary 14, 2025

Local book launch planned at ANC

The Celebrate! Maya Youth Writing & History Immersion Workshop culminates in a book launch at Arkansas Northeastern College on Feb. 20. Local history makers and student authors will be present to sign copies.

The second Celebrate! Maya Youth Writing & History Immersion Workshop took place March 25, 2024, on the Arkansas Northeastern College Campus. Students from this area interviewed residents who grew up in Mississippi County and notable transplants who impacted the community.

Personal and family histories were shared by Mr. James Sanders, Dr. Herman Strickland, Mr. Mike Lester, Pastor Douglas Echols Sr., Mr. Joe Nichols, Ms. Sander Harris, Dr. Blanche Hunt, Mr. Monte Hodges, Mrs. Linda Moore, Dr. Veronica Perkins, and Mr. Bebe Gillespie. The facilitators for the event were Drs. Gloria Boyd and Pacey Bowens.

The Celebrate! Maya Mississippi County Planning Alliance Committee would like to thank community sponsors for their support.

The book launch will be at Arkansas Northeastern College on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 11 a.m. History makers and student authors will be present to sign the books.

