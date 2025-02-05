Living Word to host Black History program

The guest speaker will be Marion A. Humphrey, Sr., the pastor of Allison Memorial Presbyterian Church in Little Rock. He is a retired circuit court judge for Pulaski and Perry counties. He, also, retired as a Little Rock Municipal Court judge.

Humphrey attended public schools in Pine Bluff, Ark., and is a graduate of Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Princeton, University, Princeton, New Jersey; a master of divinity degree from Harvard Divinity School, Cambridge, Massachusetts; and a juris doctor degree from the University of Arkansas School of Law, Fayetteville, Ark.

Humphrey was elected to the position of circuit judge in 1992, and served from Jan. 1, 1993, until Dec. 31, 2010. He was a Little Rock municipal judge from 1989 to 1992. Prior to serving as municipal judge, Humphrey was in private practice in Little Rock and Pine Bluff. He also served as a Little Rock Assistant City Attorney, an Arkansas Assistant Attorney General, the Arkansas State Director for Prison Fellowship, and an associate minister of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Roxbury (Boston), Massachusetts. He was a newspaper reporter and copy editor for the Pine Bluff Commercial. He served as a research assistant in the office of former Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm of New York, U. S. House of Representatives, Washington, D. C., and as an intern in the office of former Senator J. William Fulbright of Arkansas, U. S. Senate, Washington, D. C.