NewsMarch 14, 2025

Literacy Council appeals for volunteers

The Mississippi County Literacy Council is seeking volunteers to support their expanding programs, including adult learning, digital literacy, and a new financial literacy initiative. Retired teachers are especially encouraged to join.

Opening the world through adult literacy Alicia Rounsavall, director of the Mississippi County Literacy Council, a new community partner who recently purchased a home in Osceola, is traveling the area searching for volunteers. Speaking to retired teachers this week, Rounsavall explained the personal rewards which come when you volunteer to help others learn to read.
Alicia Rounsavall, director of the Mississippi County Literacy Council, was the guest speaker at the March retired school personnel meeting held Thursday.

Rounsavall, a retired teacher, gave an informative talk on what the Literacy Council has to offer and the need for volunteers. Rounsavall said there is a need for tutors, mentors, donations, program assistance, marketing, fundraising, and other volunteers.

Programs include basic adult learning.

“We offer a bridge to get into the adult program,” Rounsavall said. The ELL, English Language Learners, have increased from 13 last year to 59.”

Rounsavall said they offer digital literacy, which is good for anyone. They are about to launch a financial literacy program to help with budgeting, managing debt, etc.

She said they work with ANC in the WAGE program.

“We offer assistance in job interviewing and basic etiquette,” Rounsavall said.

The group also works with industry and community outreach. She said they are working on creating a family literacy program on health and literacy.

“We want to cultivate and educate,” Rounsavall said. “We are looking at starting a community garden project.”

The Literacy Council has moved to a new location in Osceola. They are located at the First United Methodist Church.

Rounsavall said they meet with students at their convenience at different locations, including the libraries.

“We need tutors,” she said.

She encourages any of the retired teachers who would like to be a part of the program to join them.

“It is very rewarding,” Rounsavall said. “Retired teachers have a wealth of knowledge to offer.”

Training is offered. She said Arkansas is on a pilot program for online training.

"Every volunteer role is significant," she said. "We want to grow and serve more people throughout the community. Statistics show one out of five adults in the county do not read above a fifth grade level."

She encouraged the retired school personnel to reach out to her if they are interested in tutoring or volunteering, "Thank you for your interest in the Literacy Council.”

During the business portion of the meeting, President Wayne Griffin called for committee reports. The minutes, financial report, and legislative reports were given.

Marcia Stevens talked about possible changes in insurance and encouraged members to share local input with ARTA. Sherry Griffin said the scholarship applications are due by the end of March and the committee will need to review the applications. She said all high schools in Mississippi County received the applications.

The next meeting will be held at noon on April 10 at the Blytheville Library. Members will provide potluck/snack refreshments. The group will make final plans for their 50-year celebration at Arkansas Northeastern College, which will be held in May.

Griffin reminded the members to log their volunteer hours.

