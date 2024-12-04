Lions get history lesson

BLYTHEVILLE— Tuesday afternoon the Blytheville Lions Club received a history lesson on the start of the follies in America, while also being casted in the upcoming Fabulous 50s Follies by follies director Chris Fettig, which will be performed March 7 and 8 at the Ritz Civic Center.

According to Fettig, the follies were started in New York City by Ziegfeld in the early 1900s. Eventually, family members went to different cities to expand the business. By the 1960s -70s, the shows were booming.

Fettig said as a child growing up in Cincinnati he’d go to see follies because his mom played a role in the play each year.

During his younger years, he fell in love with comedy by attending follies performances because of an actress in the play named “Marty”.

Fettig added the follies model still works and they go around performing them as fundraisers.

“I quit on the path that I had at that point and switched over to Follies. So I could go around and put these shows on around the country and have fun. All while raising money for good causes for all kinds of different things,” expressed Fettig. “I’ve been doing this now for like 35 years. We’ve raised millions of dollars if you combine it all. We did one just a couple of weeks ago in Georgia which raised $70,000. The Follies still work. It’s still doable as it always was.”

Later during the program, Lion Tom Wiktoreck asked what the money raised would go towards.

Lion Katie Thomason mentioned the money raised will go to the Ritz to help with future projects and improvements.

Fettig applauded the Blytheville Lions Club for still gathering, as many towns' local civic organizations are no longer involved as they once were.

Fettig said, “Follies is such a great thing for a community to connect with each other like Lions Club and all these other things that used to be the thing. It used to be I’d go to towns and go to Rotary and Lions Club and do these talks all the time and I haven’t seen a crowd like this in a long time. So I was just telling my wife it’s great they’re still doing it here like it always used to be.”

Thomason added that since auditions and rehearsals began she has met many citizens of Blytheville she had never had met before.

“There have been people that have shown up every day and I didn’t even know they lived in Blytheville. I feel like I kind of know people for the most part,” expressed Thomason. “You know people in this town, being born and raised here. And I’ve been getting to hang out with people who I didn’t even know lived here. So it really has been a great community event.”

Fettig’s wife Danielle expressed the Follies strengthens community bonds.

She added how much of an amazing job Laura Harrison-Ellis and Thomason have been doing during the last few weeks for the Follies.

“I just want to mention what a great job Laura and Katie are doing,” said Fettig, which was met with applause.

Fettig continued, “It has been a while since we’ve been in a community that is starting a Follies again. It takes a lot of groundwork to get it up and running. They are texting, calling, and working every hour of the day. They have done a great job.”

Thomason added tickets will be $20 for bottom-level and $10 for top-level seating. Tickets can be purchased via a link on the Ritz Civic Center Foundation, or at the door.