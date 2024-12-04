Legislators divided on affirmative action bill

Protestors filled the Capitol steps in Little Rock on Wednesday, delivering their message loud and clear - “Our democracy is not for sale.”

More specifically, the group was protesting State Senate Bill 3 aimed at ending affirmative action programs in state and local government.

The Bill, which passed the Senate, 24-7, on Jan, 29, was sponsored by State Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Jonesboro). The Senator said SB3 aligns with President Donald Trump’s executive order ending diversity in the federal government.

The bill states its legislative intent is “to prohibit discrimination by public entities on the basis of race, sex, color, ethnicity, or national origin.”

Democrat lawmakers, especially minorities, spoke out against the bill.

Senator Jamie Scott (D-North Little Rock) said, “Eliminating programs for minorities, women, and girls reinforces barriers. It hinders progress while denying Arkansas the full potential of its talent as a state. Diversity isn't just a moral imperative. It's a practical necessity."

Despite the protestors, the Arkansas House passed SB3 on Thursday, 64-27. The bill now goes back to the Senate for approval of a House amendment.

SB3 is then expected to go to Governor Sarah Sanders’ desk to await her signature.

Sponsoring the bill in the House, Rep. Mary Bentley (R-Berryville) explained the 1965 executive order by former President Lyndon B. Johnson which prevented discrimination in government jobs was the “right move at the time... but, 60 years later, we are dramatically different.”

She then read the executive order made by President Donald Trump in January which revoked the 1965 order and guarantees to “protect the civil rights of all Americans.”

SB3 strikes certain “minority” language from State Codes regulating state agencies including the public school and university systems.

For example, Section 11 refers to eligibility for a Critical Needs Minority Teacher Scholarship. Arkansas Code 6-82-1503 will provide the same program, but the word “minority” is now crossed out.

Legislators representing the NEA Town Courier coverage area appear to have conflicting opinions on the bill.

Sen. Dave Wallace (R-Leachville) voted yes on SB3 as did Rep. Jon Milligan (R-Lake City) and Johnny Rye (R-Trumann).

On the other hand, Rep. Joey Carr (R-Blytheville) voted nay.

When questioned about his nay vote, Rep. Carr told the Town Courier, “It was the right thing to do and it also correlates with the majority of my constituency.”

Rep. Rye said SB3 “discourages any racism.” “All employees would be hired based on merit, excluding color, gender, etc.”

Sen. Wallace was unavailable at press time Friday afternoon.