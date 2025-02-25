Leachville Mayor gives state of city address

Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson gave the State of the City address at the February City Council meeting Monday night.

Mayor Robertson commended the employees and staff for their dedicated work for the city.

“We have well trained police officers and our K-9 is being trained and will soon be ready for service,” Mayor Robertson said. “Our police officers also serve as SRO officers helping our school. Our fire department did a great job with the Fourth of July event, they recently collected money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and we have purchased Jaws of Life equipment. Repairs to the fire station are underway. We are working on water projects and received a grant from Mississippi County for infrastructure work. We look forward to the completion of the project. We had 90 kids sign up for baseball. Work has been done at the baseball park with new fencing and a storage building. The gym has had success with bucket ball and skills camps. The gym is open two nights a week. Through a grant, we have three new city storm shelters in place, and sirens placed in the north of town. We are working on the cemetery expansion, we have a food pantry and the holiday toy drive was a great success. The Leachville Beautification Corp. is working on projects. I want to thank all groups for their work for the city.”

Police Chief Steve Pearson gave an update on the cameras and computer installations. He said two more cameras will be installed and scanners and computers will be installed in the evidence room.

Fire Chief Chuck Davis said the roof has been repaired and new doors have been ordered for the firestation. He said the foam spray has really made a difference in the building.

Councilwoman Lisa Baldridge said she is happy to see the roof fixed on the firestation.

Councilman Robert Ballard reported the need for a new phone service for the water system. He said the landlines are obsolete and the company will no longer service it the next time it goes out. He suggested going with a cell phone system. He presented one quote but said he is working on getting a couple more. Ballard said the quote is for one tank but additional features can be added later.

“I know this is an unexpected expense but it has to be done,” Ballard said.

The council agreed to hold off a decision giving Ballard time to get more quotes.

“If we need to, we can have a special meeting,” Mayor Robertson said.

Councilman Greg Penix gave an update on the baseball park. He said they have one more sign-up and the pre-season games will begin March 31. The season will run into the first or second week in June.

A discussion was held on a card system for the baseball park and a motion was made by Mark Wheeler to go with the Swipe Simple system. The motion passed 4-0 with Penix abstaining.

Lisa Turner, gym committee chair, presented a quote for two MacroAir Fans for the community gym at a cost of $9,220. The council asked her to check with the company on a price for installation.

Lorrie Pace gave an update on grant applications. A resolution was passed for an Arkansas Rural Community Grant to help with the painting at the fire department. The resolution authorizes the mayor to apply for the grant. It is a matching grant for the amount of $9,143. The total project is estimated at $18,286. Also, the city’s matching money has to be in a separate account.

The council voted to approve the resolution and to authorize $7,000 to be moved from the reserve account to the grant account which presently has $2,000.

Pace said she is still working on the cemetery project. Due to the weather the company who will be working on the cemetery layout is running behind, but Leachville is still on the list. Pace said the Mississippi County infrastructure grant is moving along but the weather has made some delays. Application for the Fun Park Grant will open May 1.

“We will keep applying,” Pace said. “It is a $100,000 no match grant for the city park.”

Pace also reported on the advertising grant awarded in 2024 for the Harvest Festival. She said they have funds for the billboard and the Town Courier.

The council approved Resolution 2025-2 amending the budget due to a clerical error. Resolution 2025-3 amended the 2024 budget.

Jerred Price, committee chair for the Leachville Beautification Corp., gave an update to the council.

He announced the recipient of the home improvement grant. Price said it is the first of two home improvement grants that will be awarded in 2025. He said the application and guidelines are on the website. The application dates for the next grant will be July to the end of August.

Price asked about properties in need of clean-up that had been presented to the city. He asked if letters have been issued.

Residents have 30 days to reply.

Pace said the chief of police is working on learning the process and finding owners to send the letters.

Price said the LBC is planning a summer farmers market event. A poll was taken and 100 percent are in favor of it. A tentative date between the Harvest Festival and Halloween has been discussed. He went on to say new spring flowers will be planted at the Leachville entry signs. The bench project is completed with all the memorial plaques in place. Price said they will continue their fundraising with hat, shirt and other Leachville merchandise. The committee will give a thank you award plaque to Forrest Robertson for his efforts in building new houses and cleaning up lots.

The LBC is looking at purchasing a LBC truck and trailer and hiring a part-time employee.

Mayor Robertson expressed his appreciation to Price and the LBC for their work in the city.

In the mayor’s comment, Mayor Robertson expressed his appreciation to the city workers who have worked through the issues of repairing a sewer problem.

“We also appreciate Adams Land Co. for bringing equipment and men to help,” Mayor Robertson said. “Robert (Ballard) and his crew have worked in the cold.”

During the council comments, Councilwoman Baldridge said she has set Saturday, May 17, as Make Leachville Cemetery Beautiful Day. Volunteers will work from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. She said she appreciated all of the donations for flowers and the volunteers who come out and help cleanup.

Councilman Penix said the Make-a-Wish campaign raised $4,200.

“The school raised $1,200 of that,” he said. “We appreciate everyone who came out and volunteered and all those who donated. The overall total was over $500,000. We were the only town in Mississippi County to participate.”

Councilman Keith Evans commended the city workers for working so hard on repairing the sewer line.

“I’ve been out there and I know how hard they have worked,” he said.