Members of the Leachville Fire Department braved the cold on Friday morning for their second annual Make-A-Wish drive. The firefighters rotated throughout the day starting at 6 a.m. manning a road block on Main Street in Leachville until 4 p.m. Last year the group raised over $4,000 and set a goal of $10,000 this year. The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants wishes to critically ill children. Pictured are Chuck Davis and Willis Lambert.