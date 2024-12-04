Leachville Mayor Rodney Robertson and city council members welcomed back the K9 officer, Boogey, who has been away in training. Boogey accompanied Police Chief Steven Pearson to the Monday night council meeting. Chief Pearson said he and Boogey would continue training every other Friday in Little Rock.

“I’m hoping he will be ready for certification in a month,” Chief Pearson said.

Chief Pearson said Officer Chuck Davis has resigned from the department. He said he had two applicants to interview, one for the fifth officer and one to replace Davis.

Council member Michael Webster asked if he had enough help until the positions were filled. He suggested if he needed anyone, he could call the county sheriff’s office to see if anyone wanted extra work on their days off.

Robert Ballard, water/sewer maintenance supervisor and council member, presented three quotes for a saw the department needs to help repair water leaks. The council voted 5-0, with Ballard abstaining, to purchase the saw from Winwater at a price of $3,273.50. The council then voted 5-0 to approve repairs for the backhoe in the amount of $4,565.05. The work will be done by Stripling Equipment, Jonesboro.

The council also voted 5-0 with Ballard abstaining, to approve the cellular system for the water department.

“We have to upgrade because our system is obsolete and the company will not work on the landline when it goes down,” Ballard said.

The new system will cost $17,000 to set up and then the next year it will cost a total of $1,220 a year.

Council member and park committee member Greg Penix gave a report on the ballpark informing the council of the upcoming pre-season tournament starting March 31. Leachville will host the 7-8 year old baseball tournament. He said dirt has been ordered and they might need to rent a sod cutter.

“We are getting a late start but we will catch up and be ready to go on time,” Penix said.

Lisa Turner, gym committee member, requested help with a leak in one of the restrooms at the community gym. Council gave their approval to have it repaired. A discussion was held on ordering fans for the gym. It was agreed to go with the larger fans. Council asked to get an estimate from an electrician on the installation before ordering the fans.

Lorrie Pace gave the grant reports asking if the council wanted her to continue to pursue a grant for a pavilion at the park. The council members were in favor of continuing the effort for the grant. She also discussed the advertising grant for the Harvest Festival. She said they will use the funds for the billboard advertising and the Town Courier. The next advertising grant for next year has a deadline on May 1.

The city clerk/treasurer Vanessa Wheeler distributed a listing of the differences in the 2024 budget and what was spent as approved in the amended budget. The council had asked for the comparison at last month’s meeting.

During the mayor’s comments, Mayor Robertson said he was pleased to see the storm shelters utilized during the warnings on Friday night. He thanked Robert (Ballard) and his crew, the first responders and others who helped get the water back on after a vehicle hit a fire hydrant. He also thanked Adams Land Co. and Councilman Keith Evans for their assistance and equipment repairing a recent sewer line breakage.

In other business:

–A discussion was held on paving a street behind the Housing Authority. The council tabled the issue for more information.

–Council approved additional costs for repairs to the fire department, $35,000 was budgeted and the $1,287 over will be paid through ACT 833 funds.

–The council approved opening a bank account for the Harvest Festival. It was agreed to leave the CD in place until maturity in August.

–The council approved having a power box dropped in the storage building at the park for lights and plug-ins.

– A discussion was held on placing benches in the storm shelters and lights. Two of the three have lights and Davis said he would put the lights in the third shelter. Benches will take up space. A decision on the benches was tabled for more information.

–Councilwoman Lisa Baldridge said the Make Leachville Cemetery Beautiful project would be held on Saturday, May 17, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Donations for flowers will be accepted and she encouraged volunteers to come out and help keep Leachville’s Cemetery beautiful. She also expressed her appreciation to Ballard and his crew for all the work they do to keep everything working for the citizens. She also thanked the fire department and police department for opening the shelters.