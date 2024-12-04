Leachville City Council approves budget

Leachville City Council members and Mayor Rodney Robertson welcomed newly elected Councilman Greg Penix to the first regular meeting of 2025 on Monday night. Council members approved the budget, set the date, time and place for this year’s meetings, and heard department reports.

All council members, Penix, Keith Evans, Robert Ballard, Lisa Baldridge, Mark Wheeler and Michael Webster, were present.

The city clerk, Vanessa Wheeler, commended staff member Lorrie Pace for her help in getting the 2025 budget prepared for the meeting. Pace read the 2025 Budget Resolution which was approved unanimously.

The board then voted to keep the 2025 meeting date, place and time the same, which is the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. The council meetings are held in the boardroom at city hall.

Police Chief Steve Pearson reported that the Tahoe, a police vehicle, is back in the shop due to censors that have gone out. The mechanic will let the mayor know if there are more problems before making any additional repairs.

Chief Pearson said he had talked to the trainer and the city’s K-9, Boogie, is doing great in his training. Pearson is going to check on him on Friday and after another four weeks will go every other week to train with Boogie.

“He should be certified by the end of March or first of April,” Pearson said.

He also gave an update on the harvest festival plans. He said a planning meeting will be held on Feb. 3 to discuss activities and set a date.

Chief Pearson said he would start working on adding an officer to the department. Funding for a new officer is in the 2025 budget.

Fire Chief Chuck Davis gave a report informing the council that the department had their first major fire of the year last week.

The council approved Davis’ request for infrared camera equipment to help find hot spots. The cost will be $1,100.50. The purchase will be paid for through the ACT833 funds. The vote was 5-0 with Penix abstaining due to his position in the fire department. The council approved the purchase of turnout gear for a firefighter in the amount of$3,858.

Davis asked what the city’s ordinance on burning more than yard trash allowed. He said they had received complaints about burning in ditches. Pace said if she remembers correctly, the ordinance does not say anything about burning in ditches. Davis requested a copy of the ordinance.

Mayor Robertson said he had approved purchasing a tankless water heater for the fire department in the amount of $1,800.

Councilman Ballard, who also serves as city maintenance supervisor, discussed hiring a tech support person for $100 a month. Ballard said the tech person has been working with the department and has done an excellent job. The company that he was working for sold, and he is willing to continue helping the city when problems arise. The council approved the request 5-0 with Ballard abstaining.

Penix gave an update on the baseball park informing the council that sign-up sheets have been sent out and sign-up will begin on Feb. 4. The season will begin at the end of March. There will be a need for the purchase of red dirt but he did not have the cost.

The council voted to have the new ballpark building wired for 200 amp service with four lights and eight plug-ins. The cost will be $2,500 and will be paid from the ballpark fund.

Lisa Turner, community gymnasium board member, reported that the bathrooms at the gym are in need of repair. She said Jerred Price said he would bring a crew and donate the labor for new vanities and paint. He will also see what else needs to be done. The council had no objections to Price helping with the bathrooms.

Quotes for large fans for the gym are $6,000 each, without installation.

Turner said if they can’t get fans, they will need to consider shutting down the gym during the hottest months.

The council tabled the decision until more information on a total cost is gathered.

Pace said the weather had slowed down the survey work at the cemetery and it should begin in the first week of February.

She also reported a pre-construction meeting for the new chemical water project has been set for Monday, Feb. 3. Ballard will meet with the construction manager.

“The project is moving in the right direction,” Mayor Robertson said.

The council voted to approve the new mileage rate for reimbursement at 70 cents a mile.

Mayor Robertson said the city has 52 trash cans available for residents. The city’s cost was more than $80 each.

The council set the price for the trash cans at $100 each. The cans must be paid for up front. The cost will not be added to water bills.

During the council comments, Penix said the fire department will be participating in the Make A Wish campaign again this year. There will be a roadblock on Friday, Feb. 14.

“We have had wishes granted to young people in our area,” Penix said. “We raised over $5,000 last year. We will be there all day.”