NewsJanuary 31, 2025

LBC working to bring new businesses to downtown

LBC's "Open on Main Street" initiative aims to revitalize downtown Leachville by supporting new businesses with resources like business planning, social media help, and free storefront signage.

The Leachville Beautification Corporation’s new initiative Open on Main Street is an effort to bring new businesses to historic downtown Leachville. LBC founder and president Jerred Price said board members are excited and thrilled with the plans. This program is designed to empower aspiring entrepreneurs and existing business owners to move downtown and help breathe new life into Leachville’s historic downtown area.

Price said LBC will be offering assistance to help the businesses succeed with business planning assistance; website creation; help with launching of a robust social media presence; free logo with design support; ribbon cutting ceremony and press coverage; and a free storefront sign to get started.

“If you have been dreaming of opening your business in an up-and-coming downtown area with new lamp posts, flower pots, benches and being part of Main Street America, now is the perfect time,” Price said. “Join us in making our Leachville downtown vibrant and welcoming.”

To apply, log on to www.leachvillebc.org/grants. For more information, email info@leachvillebc.org.

