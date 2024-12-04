Laurie Ritchey continues to grow Santa collection

Laurie Ritchey of Blytheville has been collecting Santas for over 50 years. She has acquired about 500 Santas in a variety of shapes, sizes and materials. Santa plates, Santa figurines, singing Santa, light up Santa, tiny Santa, large Santa, Santa mugs, vintage Santa, modern Santa, and much more are on display each year in the Ritchey home.

Many of her collected items are family heirlooms. One is a small, stuffed Santa from her childhood. Another one is a Santa head that belonged to her mother. It hung on the door during her growing up years. Laurie said she and her sister always thought that one looked scary but he is among the oldest in the collection.

Laurie is the daughter of Riley and Weymouth Jones. She grew up in Blytheville.

One of her favorite things to do was go to estate sales in the area or in Memphis. She laughed and said she was always looking for unique Santas that were cheap.

She and her husband, Dan Ritchey, married in 1969. He was a lieutenant in the military. After his tour in the service, he decided to go to law school.

“He always said he wished he had gone to law school,” Laurie said. “One day, I told him to either quit talking about it or go and that is what he did.”

They moved to Little Rock where Laurie worked in a law office while Dan attended law school and worked part-time. After graduation, they decided to move back home to Blytheville and open a law practice. Dan wanted her to come to work with him and the couple worked together for 35 years. She retired when he was elected judge.

The Ritcheys have two grown children and six grandchildren. She said they are blessed to have their family close by. Christmas, as well as other holidays, the family gathers together in the Ritchey home which has been in the family since it was built.

Dan and Laurie moved into the home she grew up in in 2004. They remodeled the home adding a large living area with lots of built-in shelves with her Santa collection in mind. Since she couldn’t have revolving shelves, she had a large storage closet built in with lots of shelves to hold her Christmas collection, as well as her other holiday decorations.

The collection did not start to be the enormous number it is today but once each Santa was brought home, it became part of the family and was there to stay. Laurie loves all holidays and decorates for each one but Christmas is the special one.

Many of her Santas are gifts from her family and friends who knew how much she enjoyed finding new, unique pieces. A handmade French Santa was gifted to her by one of her blogging friends.

Until a few years ago, they had live trees every Christmas. Laurie said they finally gave in to the convenience of artificial trees. She has two, large beautiful artificial trees in the living room. Laurie decorates four full size trees and 12 smaller ones in different colors with different ornaments throughout the house.

In addition to Santas, she has snowmen in the sunroom, a collection of nutcrackers in the dining area and Christmas village pieces in the den.

She said it only takes a couple weeks to get the collection out for Christmas and usually, she can have it all taken down in a couple of weeks. She decided to leave it up a little longer this year.

From the five-foot singing Santa at the back door, to the shelves filled with Santa in all forms, there is no question Laurie loves decorating for the holiday.

In addition to her Santa collection, she has a Fontanini Nativity on her mantel that she found at an estate sale.

“It was in a box on the top shelf of a closet,” she said. “I usually never even look in closets but that day I did and found the beautiful nativity pieces.”

Evidently, it was meant for her to find. It has become one of her favorite Christmas decorations.

Laurie also has a small collection of French Sanfone nativity pieces which represent the working people going to see baby Jesus.

Laurie is sentimental when it comes to her Santa collection. She knows where each one came from and each has its own story.

Her advice to anyone starting a collection is to be prepared to watch it grow.