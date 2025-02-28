Kristian Nuckles welcomed back on Monette City Council

The Monette City Council met Monday evening to appoint a city councilman, and approve new resolutions, budgets, and reports.

“We need to appoint someone to serve in Ward 1, Position 2,” said Mayor Bob Blankenship. “This position was previously vacated by councilman Kristian Nuckles when he moved out of the district. Nuckles has now moved back into that previous ward and has expressed his interest in returning to the council.”

Aldermen voted unanimously to appoint Kristen Nuckles to fill the vacant council position for the duration of the current two-year term.

The council passed Resolution 2025-1 to approve and enact the 2025 city budget This resolution will be effective 1-1-2025 for all city accounts and is based on 2025 revenue and expenditures as presented to the council retroactive to their 12-2-2024 date of approval.

The council passed Resolution 2025-2 to amend the 2024 city budget for all accounts, based on the year-end Statement of Revenue and Expenditure reports, fund balance sheets, and December 31 bank statements.

Mayor Blankenship presented the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority (Legacy Landfill) proposed 2025 budget and historical data. CCSWD is required by Act 677 of 2021 to request approval from the governing body of each municipality and county that are members of the Authority. Blankenship serves on the CCSWD board and discussed purchases and details of the budget, which included a new John Deere bulldozer, a new contract for pumping methane gas from the landfill, increased tipping fees, and approximate weight of Monette’s city waste.

The council approved the W&S Fund 2024 Balance Sheet and 2024 Income Statement Report prepared by Treasurer Terry Thomas, along with the 2024 Certification of Users as prepared by Water Clerk Dana McKuin.

Mayor Blankenship presented the November 2024 election results to the council as required by the Arkansas Municipal League. According to information provided by the Craighead County Clerk’s office, Monette had 296 voters at the local city polls on election day. Monette City council members running unopposed were all re-elected. There was one council vacancy, which included Ward 1, Position 2.

Councilman Brandon Decker gave an update on the city ballpark lighting project. He reported that lights are paid for, all invoices paid, and the lights are now on. Decker will have access to control the lights via his cell phone app within the next two weeks. The City Youth Association is to obtain quotes on paving the parking lot, a potential enclosed building for ticket staff, relocation of the scoreboard, and the addition of batting cages at a later date.

Mayor Blankenship gave an update of the new fire station. Jordan Wood won the bidding process. Wood agreed to revisions that brought the total cost down to $1.75 million, with no changes to the building. The building has been ordered and should arrive in March and dirt work will begin in March also. Completion of the fire station is anticipated to be in December 2025.

Councilman Ethan Ivy stated that the Monette Volunteer Fire Department will undergo ISO Rating in February, in hopes of moving the current rating from 5 down to 4.

Mayor Blankenship gave an update on the new Community Center building, with building plans and layout. No architect has been hired, but sketches have been sent to the draftsman. Councilman Decker added that the building will likely be a 100x100 structure to include a basketball court, concessions, restrooms, bleachers, saferoom, portable stage, and group room. There will also be an outdoor bathroom added, without access to the building. The outdoor bathroom will be maintenance free and will be primarily used by those visiting the park while the community building is closed. Possible revenue for the Community Center may include craft shows, farmers markets, and other rentals, which will help with operations and maintenance fees.

Mayor Blankenship provided an update on the ANRC well project loan. Engineer Lance Powell will be working with W&S Superintendent Chad Williams on the project, which is still in the analysis stage. The city will also be involved in a state-required water rate study.

Minor renovations have been conducted in city hall, which include painting, carpet removal and replacement, and updating lobby furniture.

Mayor Blankenship advised the council that the city bucket truck is undergoing needed repairs, which include new wiring, alignment, ball joints, heater core, and hydraulics.

After a short executive session, the council reconvened with plans to take disciplinary action and probational period for a city employee; and if no improvements are made, further action will be taken at the sole discretion of the mayor.

Council Decker discussed the new construction across from the car wash on East Drew Avenue. There was a brief discussion of remaining new construction properties in the city and which price ranges are selling more quickly.

Mayor Blankenship reported meeting with a man interested in putting a restaurant in the old B&B building, on West Drew Avenue.