Justices approve $2.5 million appropriation

All Mississippi County justices, Michael White, Drake Brown, Hans Mangate, Molly Jackson, Tobye McClanahan, Rick Ash, Neil Burge, Betty Hepler, Reggie Cullom, Cecil McDonald and John Prunty, were present for a special called Quorum Court meeting on Friday afternoon.

Judge John A. Nelson opened the meeting with County Clerk Janice Curry reading an appropriation ordinance for Air Cargo Services for $2.5 million. The money will be used to make capital improvements on a hangar located at the Aeroplex. The company plans to create 300 additional jobs over the next five years.

The hangar belongs to the county and will be leased by the company. The expansion of the hangar is needed to accommodate the work done by Air Cargo. The company will match the $2.5 million investment by the county.

Justice White said the issue was not voted on at the last full court meeting due to several members being absent.

Justice White said he did not feel comfortable voting without all of the members present.

“This will give everyone the opportunity to ask questions,” Justice White said.

Justice Burge expressed his concerns about the company.

“My feelings, we have no financial information at all about the company or how they operate,” Justice Burge said. “Even with my objections I was willing to vote for it at first when the company said they would put up $2.5 million up front. Then the next time, that changed and they would pay half the invoices.”

Justice Cullom asked about the market value of the building once the improvements are made Clif Chitwood, Mississippi County Economic Development president, said there is hardly a week goes by that they do not get a call about a need for a large hangar.

“I’m confident if we have to finish this project on our own, we would be able to rent the building,” Chitwood said. “A building of this size will easily employ 200 to 300 people. The buildings are our buildings. They will always be our buildings. You will have to ask yourself if you believe we have a unique situation at the air base and if so, do you want to develop it. If you develop it, the people will come.”

Chitwood said he is aware of Justice Burge’s reservations and he asked Mike Jacques, president of the Great River Economic Foundation Board, and Barrett Harrison, president of the Arkansas Aeroplex, to speak to the justices and answer any questions.

Following a discussion, the appropriation ordinance was approved with Justice Burge casting the only no vote.

Planning & Development meeting

Prior to the Quorum Court meeting, there was a brief Planning & Development committee meeting held with Justice White presiding. The committee discussed an appropriation for $75,000 to Blytheville Sheet Metal to help offset the cost of machinery that will cost $600,000. The company plans to add five new positions.

Justice Burge said the company is long standing in the community. The committee voted to approve the appropriation. It will go to the finance committee.

The committee reviewed the commitments for projects through the Economic Development tax fund saying some may not have come about and will need to be removed.