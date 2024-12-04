JPs table ordinance

BLYTHEVILLE— Tuesday night’s Quorum Court meeting had a light agenda with only two ordinances up for consideration.

An ordinance concerning Air Cargo Services was tabled due to the absence of three justices, Drake Brown, Molly Jackson, and Harbans Mangat.

The Appropriation Ordinance for Air Cargo Services if approved will allocate $2,500,000 for capital improvements to hangar five at the air base. Air Cargo Services plans to match the $2.5 million for further upgrades. Air Cargo Services plans to create 300 additional jobs within the next five years.

Justice Michael White expressed during his committee reports that he planned to table the ordinance later in the meeting in order to allow all 11 justices the chance to vote on the ordinance.

White’s motion to table the ordinance passed unanimously.

The second ordinance passed unanimously allocating $50,000 for upgrades and renovations to buildings located on the Aeroplex to allow businesses to lease these buildings from the Blytheville Gosnell Regional Airport Authority.