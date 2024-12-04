Top Menu Bar
NewsFebruary 28, 2025

JPs table ordinance

The Blytheville Quorum Court tabled a $2.5M ordinance for Air Cargo Services due to absent justices, delaying a vote on hangar upgrades and job creation. A $50K renovation ordinance was approved.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren

BLYTHEVILLE— Tuesday night’s Quorum Court meeting had a light agenda with only two ordinances up for consideration.

An ordinance concerning Air Cargo Services was tabled due to the absence of three justices, Drake Brown, Molly Jackson, and Harbans Mangat.

The Appropriation Ordinance for Air Cargo Services if approved will allocate $2,500,000 for capital improvements to hangar five at the air base. Air Cargo Services plans to match the $2.5 million for further upgrades.  Air Cargo Services plans to create 300 additional jobs within the next five years.

Justice Michael White expressed during his committee reports that he planned to table the ordinance later in the meeting in order to allow all 11 justices the chance to vote on the ordinance.

White’s motion to table the ordinance passed unanimously.

The second ordinance passed unanimously allocating $50,000 for upgrades and renovations to buildings located on the Aeroplex to allow businesses to lease these buildings from the Blytheville Gosnell Regional Airport Authority.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 28
ANC Get Fit classes are improving lives
NewsFeb. 28
Manila holds special council meeting
NewsFeb. 28
Kristian Nuckles welcomed back on Monette City Council
NewsFeb. 28
BIC Board remembers a friend
Related
Arkansas Farm Bureau hosts Farmers Day at the Capitol
NewsFeb. 28
Arkansas Farm Bureau hosts Farmers Day at the Capitol
Lions get history lesson
NewsFeb. 28
Lions get history lesson
BIC history students earn top honors
NewsFeb. 28
BIC history students earn top honors
Gosnell School District shows increase in test scores
NewsFeb. 28
Gosnell School District shows increase in test scores
“Get Loud Arkansas” panel discussion held in Blytheville
NewsFeb. 28
“Get Loud Arkansas” panel discussion held in Blytheville
ASP CID investigating trooper-involved shooting in Mississippi County
NewsFeb. 26
ASP CID investigating trooper-involved shooting in Mississippi County
Player of the Year
NewsFeb. 25
Player of the Year
80 years later: Remembering the Battle of Iwo Jima
NewsFeb. 25
80 years later: Remembering the Battle of Iwo Jima
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy