JP encourages others to engage in the process

What is the definition of labor, especially among the African-American race?

This question was posed by Mississippi County Justice of the Peace Cecil McDonald Sunday afternoon at the New Mt. Pleasant Christian Worship Center in Osceola.

McDonald was the keynote speaker at the annual Black History program sponsored by the South Mississippi County Black Coalition.

The Blytheville native delivered an inspiring speech emphasizing the importance of daily self-celebration and perseverance. McDonald shared his personal journey of participating in a triathlon, highlighting the dedication and support required to complete such a challenge.

He encouraged the audience to celebrate their achievements daily, rather than confining recognition to a single month.

McDonald also addressed the need for civic engagement, urging attendees to participate actively in local governance and community development. He criticized the low minimum wage in Arkansas, calling it "criminal," and advocated for a minimum wage increase to at least $20.

McDonald stressed the importance of attending meetings and engaging with local representatives to ensure that community needs are addressed and resources are allocated effectively.

“I'm just saying, so you got to be involved because there's not a person in here who does not pay taxes,” McDonald told the crowded church.

“A lot of people wonder, well, how are we going to deal with the next four? It's not just about the next four years; it's four plus. Donald Trump did not do that by himself.”

McDonald went on to say, “God can give you a peace that surpasses all of us.”

The JP, who has been active in politics since the age of 15, mentioned a few African American “first” in politics including Mike Ezell, Ron Brown, Missy Alexis Brown, Alexis Herman, Rodney Slater and Bob Nash.

“Why do we have to be firsts,” McDonald asked. “Think about it. Shouldn't that be the norm? Seriously, shouldn’t it be?”

He went on to talk about a few African American inventors, whose talents were often hidden in the history books such as Benjamin Bannock, who designed the city of D.C., and Frederick McKinley-Jones who synchronized motion soundtracks and motion pictures.

“There was this guy named George Crump back in 1883,” McDonald told another story. “Restaurant owner. A customer came in complaining about French fries. He took them back, cut them up real small. He didn't get a patent. He didn't get a patent, y'all. How many potato chips, are sold today? So, he missed his money.

“Don't miss your lesson,” he continued. “Can you imagine instead of saying potato chips, we could be saying go get a bag of crumps?

“A lot of that happened to a lot of my people because of the times it was and because of all of that was going on...”

But things have changed, or have they? McDonald challenged those present to become involved in the community, to attend council meetings and join the Rotary Club.

“If you want your neighborhoods to change, you have to go and talk to Representative Joey Carr. You have to talk to Senator Dave Wallace. Tell them you don’t just want your street fixed. You want legislation that brings funding into your communities forever.”

All the answers are in the book, McDonald continued. “Teach people how to read. We are all educators. We are all teachers.

“What is the saying? If I give you a fish, you'll eat for a day, but if I can teach you to fish, you'll be there for a lifetime. Plant seeds!”

McDonald went on to remind the citizens they passed a sales tax to bring businesses and industries to this county.

“We asked y'all for a half a cent sale tax increase, which has allowed us to bring businesses here who bring billions of dollars here. It's no use for any of us to sit around the house and not have a job. Now, here's the other part of it. You have to go through the training at the college. Go through the training. Stay with it. Get a job. Whether you want to work or not, you're gonna have to work.

“You're either gonna work for yourself or you're gonna work for the state. Okay, if you're working for the state, you might be making a dollar or something. If y'all don't know what the state is... that's prison. We were not built for prison. Neither were your children or my children. We are not built for prison.”

McDonald went on to encourage everyone to attend the Quorum Court meetings. “Come and ask questions.”

Giving all the glory to God, McDonald concluded with a plea.

“Engage in the process!”