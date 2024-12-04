JP Reggie Cullom questions “black dome”

BLYTHEVILLE— The Mississippi County Quorum Court held its first meeting of the year Tuesday night, with the 2025 meetings held at Mississippi County Courthouse in Blytheville, the justices passed six appropriation ordinances in new business before Justice Dr. Reggie Cullom questioned updates concerning Great River Medical Center and the Mississippi County Courthouse in Osceola, the later causing fireworks.

A common occurrence since the renovations started to take place on the Osceola Courthouse has been Justice Cullom asking for updates during the Quorum Court meetings and in committee meetings, and Tuesday night’s regularly scheduled monthly meeting was no different.

County Judge John Alan Nelson informed the nine justices present and the nearly full third-floor courtroom that the county is “making advancements” concerning the courthouse in Osceola.

Nelson’s Public Affairs Director, William Partain, stated the judge is meeting with architect Aaron Ruby to discuss “general architectural business” as well as a landscaper.

Cullom stopped Partain after the words landscaper came out, said, “Landscaper? Wowowo. We are talking about planting flowers when we need the roof and the dome fixed. Listen, if you let me, I can get the ladies down in Osceola to plant some d* flowers…There are places where money needs to be spent, and there is a difference between planting trees and planting flowers, but we need to make sure money is spent where needed before planting flowers or prioritizing what we do. Goodness knows, fellows, that my constituents aren’t going to go for landscaping while the courthouse looks like it looks now.”

Justice Molly Jackson questioned if there were any problems with the roof.

“There is a problem with the fact that our dome is black,” replied Cullom.

Jackson responded, “It’s not leaking, it just isn’t pretty. It’s not shiny.”

Cullom explained, “It’s the ugliest thing I have laid eyes on. But the roof is not leaking to my knowledge, as I understand the question you are asking.”

Concerning the hospital board, Justice Cullom stated he’d like an update from the hospital board on the progress of the money they received and how it is or plans on being used.

Nelson asked if Cullom could get with his office and help draft a letter to the hospital board this week.

In new business, the QC approved an appropriation ordinance for Galactic Air for $2.5 million: $150,000 for Blackmon Industrial, $180,000 for TMF Industrial, $400,000 to SMS Group, an adjustment in slot 47 concerning the Gosnell SRO position, and an air quality study and testing at the Mississippi County Landfill for the amount of $45,037.

Justices Cecil McDonald and Harbans Mangat were not in attendance.