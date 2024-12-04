Howard steps down as Chicks football coach

By JOSEPH FONDREN NEA Sports Connection

BLYTHEVILLE— Friday night, Blytheville Athletic Director McKenzie Pierce confirmed rumors that head football coach Gerrett “Jett” Howard had notified Pierce of his intentions to go on a different career path and will be stepping down as head football coach. This will allow Pierce and the Blytheville School District enough time to find a replacement before the spring.

“(Howard) has decided to go into a different career path. Coach Howard has been great. I don’t want to comment on it too much because I don’t think he has shared any of his future plans. But he decided to go ahead and make the announcement that he was step-ping down as football coach so that we can go ahead and find his replacement,” explained Pierce.

“Coach Howard has been nothing but high class. A great role model for our kids and I don’t exactly know what the future holds for him but I hope it is still in Blytheville in some capacity as he is a great asset to our kids, our school and our community.”

The Sports Connection reached out to Howard for a comment. However, as of press time he had not returned a comment. We will update the story as more information becomes available..