Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Howard steps down as Chicks football coach

Blytheville's head football coach Gerrett "Jett" Howard steps down, pursuing a new career path. Athletic Director McKenzie Pierce confirms the move, ensuring time to find a successor by spring.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren

By JOSEPH FONDREN NEA Sports Connection

BLYTHEVILLE— Friday night, Blytheville Athletic Director McKenzie Pierce confirmed rumors that head football coach Gerrett “Jett” Howard had notified Pierce of his intentions to go on a different career path and will be stepping down as head football coach. This will allow Pierce and the Blytheville School District enough time to find a replacement before the spring.

“(Howard) has decided to go into a different career path. Coach Howard has been great. I don’t want to comment on it too much because I don’t think he has shared any of his future plans. But he decided to go ahead and make the announcement that he was step-ping down as football coach so that we can go ahead and find his replacement,” explained Pierce.

“Coach Howard has been nothing but high class. A great role model for our kids and I don’t exactly know what the future holds for him but I hope it is still in Blytheville in some capacity as he is a great asset to our kids, our school and our community.”

The Sports Connection reached out to Howard for a comment. However, as of press time he had not returned a comment. We will update the story as more information becomes available..

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 5
Arkansas to receive $286M in American Relief Act aid with Mi...
NewsFeb. 4
Quiz Bowl team places third
NewsFeb. 4
Family of the Week announced
NewsFeb. 4
Marked Tree meth case settled
Related
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
NewsFeb. 4
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
NewsFeb. 4
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
NewsFeb. 4
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
NewsFeb. 4
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
NewsFeb. 4
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
NewsFeb. 4
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
NewsFeb. 4
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
NewsFeb. 4
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy