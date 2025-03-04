Highway 77 closure set for March 10

A new construction stage has been set for bridge replacement on Highway 77. Weather permitting, construction will begin the morning of March 10 on replacing the bridge located about two miles North of Highway 140.

According to Logan Hardin, Assistant Resident Engineer with the Arkansas Department of Transportation, this project is designed as a 120- day closure.

During the closure, local traffic will be permitted on Highway 77 but no traffic will be allowed to cross at the structure.

During the construction, the planned detour around the area will include Highways 158, 181 and 140.

Questions on the project should be directed to Hardin at 870-563-3463.