Helpline supports Arkansas teachers facing burnout and stress

Arkansas teachers facing burnout and stress now have a new resource. AFMC has launched the Arkansas Teacher Support Helpline, a confidential service designed to provide teachers and school staff with a safe space to share their struggles, explore practical solutions, or vent.

The teacher support line is a free resource for educators across the state. It is staffed by experienced teachers trained in mental health first aid, trauma-informed resilience, adverse childhood experiences (ACEs), and other evidence-based programs. The helpline is available Monday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., at 833-669-7337.

“AFMC is committed to bridging the support gap for teachers,” stated John Selig, CEO of AFMC. “Educators are the backbone of our communities, and their well-being profoundly impacts their students. Our mission is to provide immediate, meaningful support, ensuring that teachers feel heard, valued, and empowered in their critical roles.”

Teacher stress is a nationwide issue. According to the 2024 RAND State of the Teacher Survey, 60% of U.S. teachers report feeling burned out, and 25% struggle to cope with work-related stress. In Arkansas, the numbers are similarly alarming. The Bureau of Legislative Research’s 2024 Adequacy Study found that 33% of Arkansas teachers are considering leaving the profession, citing significant factors of stress, workload, and lack of respect for their work.

The Teacher Support Helpline seeks to address these challenges by offering direct, personalized support. AFMC has developed a unique protocol for listening, which includes asking probing questions to help callers reflect on their stressors and identify their next steps, including a plan for self-care and stress management.

The Teacher Support Helpline is based on a conceptual proposal presented to AFMC by Dr. Glen Fenter, Superintendent of Schools in Marion, Arkansas. “As educators, our teachers are the foundation of student success, yet they face increasing stress, burnout, and emotional strain. By offering a confidential and empathetic space for teachers to talk through their struggles, this helpline helps ensure that our educators feel supported and equipped to continue nurturing our students. In the Marion School District, we believe that supporting our teachers’ well-being is essential for their ability to inspire and make a lasting impact,” affirmed Dr. Fenter.

For more information, visit AFMC.org/individuals/teacher-support.