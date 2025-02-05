Hays announces storewide sale/ updated hours for Main Street store

BLYTHEVILLE - Hays, a trusted name in Blytheville for 90 years, has announced a storewide 20% off sale at its 200 E Main Street location in Blytheville, Arkansas, beginning Wednesday, Jan. 15. Shoppers are invited to take advantage of this limited-time sale as the store transitions to updated operations.

In addition to the sale, the 200 E Main Street location will implement new closing hours, with the store now closing at 8 p.m. daily, effective immediately. This adjustment is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline operations and better serve the Blytheville community.

Hays previously announced plans to close the 200 E Main Street location, marking a significant shift in its local footprint. As part of this transition, the company has unveiled an ambitious plan to remodel and expand its other Blytheville location. This investment underscores Hays' commitment to enhancing the shopping experience for its valued customers.

“While the decision to close a location is never easy, we are excited about the opportunities ahead to provide a modernized and improved store at our other Blytheville site,” said David King. “We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the quality and service they’ve come to expect from Hays.”

Customers are encouraged to visit the 200 E Main Street location during the sale to take advantage of exceptional savings and to stay tuned for updates on the remodel and expansion of the remaining Blytheville store.

For more information, please contact David King.