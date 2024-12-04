Media note: video and photos are available here.

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University hosted dignitaries, students, affiliate veterinarians, and area residents today for the groundbreaking ceremony for the College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Speakers at the groundbreaking included Dr. Todd Shields, A-State chancellor; Dr. Brendan Kelly, ASU System president; Steve Eddington, chair of the ASU System Board of Trustees; Dr. Calvin White, Jr., executive vice chancellor and provost; Dr. Heidi Banse, dean of the CVM; John Mixon, architect with Cooper Mixon Architects; and Gavin Brown, an A-State student.

“A-State and higher education as a whole were designed to be a solution to a problem. If you are an individual and you want to become something — an accountant, a scientist or a veterinarian — you have to come to us. We are the ones that create talent and allow people to become that next thing,” said Kelly.

Shields said the CVM, which is expected to open in fall 2026 pending accreditation approval, has been a long-standing dream for A-State.

"Arkansas has a critical need for more veterinarians to support our pets, livestock and wildlife, and today, we take a giant step towards closing that gap,” Shields continued.

White shared his elation for the forthcoming CVM building and the future success of students and faculty in preparing the next generation of veterinarians educated by A-State.

"We are positioning ourselves as a leader in veterinary education and research, not only in Arkansas, but throughout the region and beyond,” White said.

Banse thanked those involved in the development of the CVM and the ongoing evolution of the college. She shared their mission and vision for the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program they will provide for future students.

“We are a community-centered program, aligned with a competency-based education for our students. Competency-based education is a newer movement in education that ensures students are prepared and workforce ready. So, we will be creating practitioners that are ready to hit the ground running when they enter practice following completion of their clinical year,” Banse said.

She said starting from the ground up with the CVM, they are able to build a facility that fits the vision they have for the curriculum.

“We are excited about the learning spaces that we have developed that have been purpose built to ensure our students have opportunities to practice and gain proficiency as they move forward,” added Banse.

Brown, a native of Cabot, is a senior animal science major with a pre-vet emphasis. Following graduation, he plans to work for a year before pursuing his dream of being a veterinarian. His goal is to be one of the first 120 students to be part of the inaugural class of the CVM.

“For many, students pursuing a career in veterinary medicine has meant looking out of state for educational opportunities. But now, with this new college, A-State is opening doors right here at home. It means that our university is truly a place where students can achieve their dreams, no matter how big they are,” said Brown.

Banse added that she and her team are building lasting relationships to provide future opportunities for students. They are working with various community partners which includes the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, Arkansas Department of Corrections, University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, Northeast Arkansas Humane Society and Jonesboro Animal Services. They are also working with a myriad of affiliate veterinarians from across the state and in southern Missouri.

“We are immensely proud to become the home of Arkansas’ first public veterinary school and I cannot wait to see the great things that will come from this state-of-the-art facility,” added Shields.

The building will face University Loop just east of the Arkansas Biosciences Institute. Once completed, the facility will feature flexible and expandable classroom spaces, study rooms and common spaces. Specialized areas such as spaces for surgery, imaging, clinical skills, and pathology labs will also be included.

When completed, the building will be 56,000 square feet, with an estimated construction cost of $33.2 million.

The DVM program will be four years in length, with three years on-site at A-State and one year spent in clinical training in veterinary practices.