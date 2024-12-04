JONESBORO — A historic groundbreaking ceremony will be held at Arkansas State University for the state’s first public College of Veterinary Medicine at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 12.

The event will be held at the site of the new building, at the corner of Driver St. and University Loop. The public is welcome to attend.

“We are excited to bring together members of our community. Being a community-based model of education, collaboration on the A-State campus here in Jonesboro and across the state of Arkansas is essential for our success,” said Dr. Heidi Banse, dean of the CVM.

The ceremony will feature remarks from various stakeholders with A-State and the CVM including Banse, Chancellor Todd Shields, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Calvin White Jr., architects for the project, and students.

“The College of Veterinary Medicine groundbreaking is another pivotal step in addressing the needs of Arkansas’ agricultural and rural communities. By training veterinarians right here in our state, we are providing new opportunities for our students and ensuring that Arkansas has the skilled professionals necessary to care for our livestock, pets and wildlife. This initiative is a testament to our commitment to serving the citizens of Arkansas and strengthening the future of veterinary medicine in our region,” said Shields.

Also invited to attend the event are veterinarians in affiliate clinics the CVM is working with to provide additional resources for future students.

“We will partner with veterinary practices across the state of Arkansas and beyond to provide real-world clinical training experiences for our students during their final year of veterinary school,” noted Banse.

She said they are building valuable relationships with these established veterinarians to serve as another learning ground for their future students. These relationships can help set CVM students up for success.

“We are so grateful to practitioners in the state of Arkansas and surrounding area for their partnership in training our students. We will also collaborate with a local shelter to provide hands-on experiences for our students in the first three years of the curriculum.”

The CVM, first announced in 2023, will open in the fall of 2026 for the first cohort of students.

There is currently no option for students in Arkansas who want to attend veterinary school in the state. In fact, dozens of students attend out-of-state universities each year to obtain their veterinary degree. In addition, there is a growing need for veterinary practitioners across the state.

“This is a huge milestone for us, and it is wonderful to see the building start to take shape after a year of design and construction planning,” Banse added.

The building, which will be 56,000 square feet and come in at a cost of $33.2 million, will be one story, facing University Loop on the southeast corner of campus.

“Our building will include state-of the-art laboratory spaces, including an anatomy lab, a clinical skills lab, and a surgical skills training area,” said Banse.

The CVM building will be a great resource for future students to prepare them for their role as practicing veterinarians.

"It will have a dedicated clinical skills practice space, available 24/7, allowing students to hone their examination and procedural skills. Our building will also include two flexible-use classrooms, study spaces, and faculty and administrative offices,” continued Banse.

She added that the team will continue to grow between now and the opening of the CVM.

“We are expanding our team, recruiting and hiring key positions that will contribute to curriculum development and teach in the first year of our veterinary curriculum,” Banse concluded.