Governor signs significant bills

By STATE REP. JOHNNY RYE

During this legislative session, over 130 bills have been signed into law. This week, two significant bills aimed at supporting Arkansas students were signed by the Governor. Act 123 ensures that every student in Arkansas public schools receives one free breakfast every school day, regardless of their eligibility for federal meal programs. Act 122, also known as the Bell to Bell, No Cell Act, prohibits students from using cell phones and personal electronic devices during school hours, with a few exceptions.

The Governor also signed into law the Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Act. Act 124 is a $45.3 million investment to expand healthcare access for pregnant women.

In other legislative news, the House passed SB98, which allows third-party delivery services to transport alcoholic beverages from certain retailers. The bill includes guidelines for the permit process and the responsibilities of retailers. Additionally, SB97 was passed, allowing businesses to own up to three retail liquor licenses, provided these licenses are in different counties, each with a population of 200,000 or more.

The House also advanced several bills focused on teacher retirement. HB1161 permits members to purchase partial years of service credit for gap years, a provision previously unavailable. HB1156 shortens the waiting period for a new spouse to be eligible for survivor benefits from two years to one year following the member’s death.

Further, the House passed HB1258, which establishes the Community Health Worker Act and creates a statewide certification for community health workers. SB137, which was also approved, enables healthcare providers to store medical records electronically.

HB1131, passed by the House, grants advanced practice registered nurses the authority to delegate certain nursing tasks to qualified healthcare workers.

The House passed HB1475, a bill that authorizes roadway construction or maintenance vehicles to use green lights.

SB214, also approved by the House, adds second-degree murder to the list of offenses that disqualify an individual from meritorious furlough.

Lastly, HB1437, which restricts level 3 and level 4 sex offenders from coming within 100 feet of water parks, swimming areas, children’s playgrounds, or public parks, was passed by the House.

