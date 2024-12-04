Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Governor Sanders signs order for storm funding

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders allocates an additional $548,279.79 for Arkansas storm recovery, aiding residents affected by the June 2023 storms. Funds will support program and administrative costs.

Sandra Brand avatar
Sandra Brand

Arkansas residents who suffered property damage during the June 25, 2023 storm may be able to receive financial assistance.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order this week providing an additional$548,279.79 to the cause. The funds will be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund under the Public Assistance Program.

This executive order was an amendment to DR 23-08 signed by Huckabee on July 14, 2023 following “severe storms and straight-line winds which struck Arkansas, causing dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state.”

The newly allocated funds will be used at the discretion of the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray both program and administrative costs.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 5
Arkansas to receive $286M in American Relief Act aid with Mi...
NewsFeb. 4
Quiz Bowl team places third
NewsFeb. 4
Family of the Week announced
NewsFeb. 4
Marked Tree meth case settled
Related
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
NewsFeb. 4
EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
NewsFeb. 4
Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
NewsFeb. 4
MCAEOC to offer annual free income tax services
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
NewsFeb. 4
Drew Tyler bags his first bear
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
NewsFeb. 4
Egg prices: What goes up usually comes down
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
NewsFeb. 4
Victoria Lynne and her band win talent show
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
NewsFeb. 4
– Arkansas Sheriff's Winter Forum –
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
NewsFeb. 4
Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area
Advertisement
Links
SitemapTermsPrivacy