Governor Sanders signs order for storm funding

Arkansas residents who suffered property damage during the June 25, 2023 storm may be able to receive financial assistance.

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order this week providing an additional$548,279.79 to the cause. The funds will be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund under the Public Assistance Program.

This executive order was an amendment to DR 23-08 signed by Huckabee on July 14, 2023 following “severe storms and straight-line winds which struck Arkansas, causing dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state.”

The newly allocated funds will be used at the discretion of the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management to defray both program and administrative costs.