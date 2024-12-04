Gosnell sued by council member

GOSNELL - A sitting Gosnell city council member, Stephen Murphy, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Gosnell seeking a judgment over an ordinance passed at a council meeting Murphy contends was held illegally.

Murphy, who was elected in November to serve on the council beginning in Jan. 2025, filed the lawsuit days after he was elected to the position he now holds.

Murphy is owner of 300 South Brucks Circle in Gosnell. That property is comprised of Lots 1, 2 and 3, Block 2, of the Southbrucks Addition. The three lots, each 0.2 acres in size, are being converted into an R.V. park.

The lawsuit filed by attorney R. Scott Troutt on Nov. 12, 2024, states Murphy received approval to build the RV park from the Gosnell mayor and code enforcement officer. Murphy completed the purchase of the property on June 12, 2024. Work converting the property to the RV park began in July during which Murphy installed culverts, a driveway and a privacy fence.

Murphy states in the lawsuit he than began receiving complaints from the owner of a duplex that neighbors his property.

Murphy stated the Mayor asked him to hold off on the project until the next city council meeting set for Aug. 9, 2024. That meeting was held on Aug. 13, but the suit contends there was no mention of any issue with Murphy.

The next day, the city council called an emergency meeting to discuss Murphy’s RV park. The council voted on and approved Ordinance 339, which is limited to RV parks, at that meeting.

The council agreed the newly adopted ordinance would be published in the newspaper for two consecutive weeks and that it would be sent via certified mail to Murphy.

The suit contends there is no indication that the public or the local news media were given notice of the Aug. 14 meeting. The ordinance included an emergency clause which allowed it to go into effect immediately. The ordinance also put in place a list of specific rules for RV parks, one of which is that all recreational vehicle parks shall be a minimum of three acres. Murphy’s property, being only 0.6 acres, would not meet the criteria set out in the ordinance.

On Aug. 22, 2024, Murphy was issued a citation by City of Gosnell Code Enforcement for violation of Ordinance 339. The citation did not outline the specific provision Murphy was alleged to have violated.

The lawsuit contends the City violated the open meeting provision of the Freedom of Information Act which states media must be given at least two hours notice prior to an emergency meeting taking place. The suit states the City failed to give notice of said meeting and the violation of the FOI act should void the ordinance.

The suit also alleges the emergency clause is invalid because Arkansas Law prohibits emergency clauses from going into effect “immediately” if it imposes a fine, penalty, forfeiture or depravation of liberty or property. The ordinance must be published in a newspaper as required by law and a time of 91 days must elapse.

The suit asks for immediate relief from the court to grant both a temporary and permanent injunction against enforcement of the ordinance.

Gosnell City attorney Chris Brown told the Town Courier that while work on the RV park has halted, the lawsuit is still pending. Gosnell Mayor Jason Taylor said everything stems from what he believes is a zon-ing issue. “I think that was a zoning issue in the past. I’m not 100 percent sure, but it’s all in litigation.”