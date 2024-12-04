Gosnell School District shows increase in test scores

The Gosnell School Board heard academic reports at the February meeting on Tuesday night.

Interim principal Tiffany Kennemore gave an update on kindergarten round-up and registration. Kick-off will be held Sunday, April 6, from 2-4 p.m. with a teacher meet and greet, popcorn and games.

Other sign-up dates will be April 7, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; April 8, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5-7 p.m.; April 9, 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Information packets will be sent home with pre-kindergarten students.

“This should give everyone the opportunity to sign up with a weekend, an evening and three days,” Kennemore said. “We hope it is as successful as last year. We have 100 kindergarten students.”

Junior high principal Elizabeth Ritchey said overall students have a five to 10 percent increase in test scores. She said the teachers are excited and motivated. She expressed their appreciation to Anita McKinney, assistant superintendent, for her assistance with the data comparisons and charts.

“The students like the incentives that are offered,” Ritchey said. “We hope to keep the momentum going. It takes work and it is a team effort.”

Keelen Newsom, secondary principal, said the district’s graduation rate is above the state’s average. Data starts in the ninth grade and goes to the 12th grade.

“Ours has been above the state’s for five years,” he said. “Our graduation rate is up 4.3 percent from last year.”

Newsom said they encourage the seniors to stay on task.

McKinney gave a report on the high school testing. She commended the instruction facilitators and teachers for doing an excellent job.

“With their work we have seen a 10 to 20 percent growth in test scores,” McKinney said. “The teachers are excited about the progress. We meet once a week. Of the five testing areas, three of the five are performing better than the end of last year. The two areas we have not seen progress is due to the material students have not gotten into yet. I foresee more growth in secondary and elementary testing this week. We are seeing progress. We are excited.”

Superintendent Len Whitehead said the curriculum is giving kids the skills needed that were missed during Covid.

“Those skills are coming back,” Whitehead said. “Our teachers are doing a great job.”

Board members present were Greg McGuirt, Donnie Wright, John Weiss, Cody Mace, Mike Jacques and Lee Ketchum.

McKinney reviewed with the board the Arkansas School Board Association policies highlighting actual changes including a change in how many vacation days can be carried over each year. Only 30 days can be carried over. The change will take place over a two year cycle and employees will be paid out the excess in June 2025. Other policies regarding the use of Artificial Intelligence by teachers and students were added.

The proposed policies will go to the personnel policy committee and then back to the board.

The board voted unanimously to rehire Anita McKinney, assistant superintendent; Elizabeth Bryce, federal programs coordinator; Keelen Newsom, secondary principal; Elizabeth Ritchie, junior high principal; Tina Godsey, elementary principal for the 2025-2026 year.

The board then accepted the resignation of Kimberly Mask, custodian, effective Jan. 31, 2025, followed by the acceptance of a retirement request by Mary Christina Townsend Askue at the end of the 2024-2025 school year. Askue has 25 years in teaching.

In other business:

–The board voted to approve the renewal of School Leadership Insurance in the amount of $9,642, the same amount as the year before.

–The board voted unanimously to purchase Yonder Pouches for cell phones at a cost of $34,000. The school will receive a grant to reimburse $34,000 of the cost. Gov. Sarah Sanders signed the no cell bell to bell act starting with the 2025-2026 school year.