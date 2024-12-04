“Get Loud Arkansas” panel discussion held in Blytheville

Political activist Cody Perrin, Blytheville Mayor Melisa Logan, and former Mayor James Sanders held a panel discussion Wednesday night at the Blytheville High School Auditorium titled “Get Loud Arkansas” encouraging citizens to get out the vote.

The evening began with a nearly 18-minute video documenting a bus filled with Little Rock residents last fall traveling the delta region asking people to vote in the November General Election.

The cities the bus tour stopped in were Blytheville, Osceola, Forrest City, Helena- West Helena, Marianna, and West Memphis.

The Get Loud Arkansas non-profit organization was launched in 2021 by former Sen. Joyce Elliott, D- Little Rock, before she was term-limited from the state legislature in 2022.

During the clips of Blytheville, Perrin and other Blytheville citizens were shown as well as video of the arch on Main Street.

Logan was also interviewed during the documentary where she discussed why she was helping to advocate for people to vote.

“We think about politics on a more national, global level but it’s not as powerful as it is in our local politics, right,” explained Logan. “I think this engages the voters—voter registration. Voters can ask us one-on-one what this means, what this issue means, and what it means for or against. I think the lack of voter education suppresses our vote, especially our people.”

The video ended by stating in 2022, Get Loud Arkansas reached 60,000 people and in 2024 it reached 100,000.

Get Loud Arkansas Deputy Executive Director Kristin Foster said voter turnout was higher in 2024 than in the presidential election in 2020.

“I wish we could do what we did in 15 counties in all (of Arkansas) 75,” Foster explained in the documentary.

Approximately 30 people were in the audience to watch the video and hear Perrin, Sanders, and Logan receive questions from Get Loud Arkansas’s Alice Gachuzo-Colin, which lasted roughly 36 minutes.

Questions ranged from challenges Mississippi County faces concerning voter participation, what would help tackle the issues concerning voter participation, why they got involved, and why have they stayed in it over the years.

Sanders said he believes voters in Mississippi County “lack the opportunity to engage and talk with other people to see what their views are and try to make a change.”

Perrin explained she believes an issue in Mississippi County is students are taught “basic” civics in ninth grade, but are not really encouraged or prepared to be engaged citizens.

“We learn civics in ninth grade here in Arkansas, but it’s so basic. It’s the federal government, there’s three branches check and balances, then the conversation ends there,” said Perrin. “They tell you to get registered to vote at 18 and then good luck. They don’t tell you if you have a problem in your community who to go to… They’re not preparing students to actually go out in the world and be adults and make that difference.”

Logan recalled her time as Election Coordinator of Mississippi County before becoming mayor. She expressed that lack of voter education about the voting process is a challenge.

“It has been my experience that we are still gerrymandering. We are still paying people to vote for us,” explained Logan. “We found a lot of times while setting up machines in some of our rural cities that for a bottle of beer or a $10 lunch card they were having names written on a piece of paper that were put in their pocket. They didn’t know how to work the machine, but they knew the names to choose.”

Logan added many times the voters would come into the voting booth, vote for the name, or few names, on the paper and would submit their ballots leaving the other races blank.

How did the panel respond to how to fix the election process?

Perrin spoke first explaining the state of Arkansas is “dead last” for voter participation and voter registration in the United States. She was curious when finding that out and wondered about Mississippi County concerning voter participation, where MissCo was also “dead last”.

According to Perrin, in 2024, roughly 20,000 people were registered to vote yet only roughly 10,000 citizens voted.

“Barely half of us are participating,” said Perrin.

Before the voter registration deadline, Oct. 7, for the November General Election in 2024, Perrin explained that she went to schools, civic organizations and local businesses to register people to vote.

“We’ve really got to focus on bringing that education to our students,” said Perrin.

Mayor Logan explained that “trust” and “transparency” plays a key part in tackling issues.

“We have to be transparent and we have to be who we say who we are,” explained Logan. “We have to establish a trust relationship between us and the constituents.”

Sanders echoed transparency and explaining the public needs to educate themselves on who each candidate is, as well as candidates being honest with the citizens.

When asked about what can everyday citizens do besides vote, Perrin answered they should contact local state legislatures concerning House Bill 1035 which allows online voter registration.

According to Perrin, Arkansas is one of seven states that have not allowed voter registration to be done online.

Perrin said, “Right now there is a bill in the House of Representatives in Arkansas. It’s H.B. 1035. Please call Representative (Joey) Carr and Senator (Dave) Wallace and tell them they should be supporting online voter registration in Arkansas.”

Guchizo-Colin added, “I do want to say the only reason why they are not in favor of online voter registration is because that is absolutely 100 percent a way to suppress voter registration… I employ every Arkansan to make that call, text, email…”

Sanders added citizens simply don’t take the time to be engaged. Sanders expressed for citizens to know their local elected officials from city council to state legislators.

“Let your voice be heard,” said Sanders. “Something I’ve noticed more in my day than I do in this day and time is that people don’t take the time to get people, or even their family, to vote.”

Guchizo- Colin explained when her kids turn 18 their first birthday present they open is a voter registration form, which the crowd laughed at.

During the final question of why they have stayed in it, Sanders mentioned, “It’s a ministry.”

Sanders recalled during his childhood visiting neighbors and starting fires to allow citizens to be warm if they were unable to start their own, and then in later years during his years in law enforcement to protect the community. This continued as he became a deacon in his local church and later served as mayor.

Perrin added she continues to do what she does because she loves Blytheville.

“I got to see a difference made every single day at work, and it’s addicting. Here we are 10 years later and I’m still in love with Blytheville,” explained Perrin. “So, the thing that keeps me in the fight is love.”

Logan mentioned her years serving in the country's military and then returning home.

I’m American-made. I’m home-grown. I was made in Blytheville. They grew me up. When I left, I saw the world, but I came back. I came back to my roots,” explained Logan. “If I’m going to give my life and service to anybody, why not my own people? Why not the people who gave me my first chance? And so it’s a passion for me.”