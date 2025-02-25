Fonder shares with Lions Presidential Inaugural trip

Joseph Fondren was invited by his fellow Lions to be the guest speaker at the Blytheville Lions Club meeting on Tuesday. Lion Fondren gave a program with a slide presentation of his recent trip to the 2025 Presidential Inauguration event.

Lion President Mike Williams welcomed the large crowd and recognized Lion Fondren who took the group on a tour of his trip to Washington, D.C., to attend President Donald Trump’s Inauguration.

The slide presentation captured the trip from start to finish. Fondren started planning his trip early but did have to make some changes as the inaugural ceremony had to be moved inside. He watched the ceremony from inside his hotel room.

Fondren said a trip to the Nation’s Capital city is always special but attending during the inauguration made it more so. He took the group through a tour of the Capitol, his walk in heavy snow, the long lines, highlights from the National American History Museum, and the Southern States Gala.

He also was invited by Rena and Kyle Day to the Liberty Ball with appearances of President Trump and his family and Vice President J.D. Vance and his family in attendance. Fondren got to see performances by The Village People, Billy Ray Cyrus and Jason Aldean.

Fondren said there were a lot of people there from Arkansas. He did get to meet several officials including Arkansas Senator Tyler Dees, Rep. Margorie Taylor-Green, former Auburn coach, Senator Timmy Tuberville, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Virginia Lt. Governor Winsom Sears, UFC fighter Connor McGregor, Miss America Abbie Stockard, Steve Doocy, host on Fox, Arkansas Republican Party Chairman Joseph Wood and others.

Fondren said there were a lot of people and getting public transportation was difficult and he did a lot of walking in the snow but it was worth it.

It was a memorable trip for Lion Fondren. He opened the floor for questions.

The Blytheville Lions Club meets on Tuesday at noon at the Blytheville Country Club.