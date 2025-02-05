Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Filing period approaches for School Board elections

Arkansas School Board election filing opens Feb. 24, with petitions due by March 3. Key seats in Armorel, Gosnell, and Manila are up for grabs. Blytheville elections will occur in November.

Sandra Brand

School Board elections in the state of Arkansas are set for Tuesday, May 13.

Anyone who wishes to be a candidate may now pick up a petition at the county clerk’s office and begin collecting signatures. The filing period for those petitions is Feb. 24-March 3 at noon.

The only board seat up for grabs this year on the Ar-morel School Board is Zone 1, currently held by Eldon Carter.

Two seats are up for election on the Gosnell School Board including Zone 3, currently held by John Weiss, and Zone 6, held by Greg McGuirt.

The Zone 5 seat, held by Jeremy Jackson, is up for election on the Manila School Board.

According to the county clerk’s office, Blytheville School Board elections are not held until November.

