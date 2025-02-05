Filing period approaches for School Board elections

School Board elections in the state of Arkansas are set for Tuesday, May 13.

Anyone who wishes to be a candidate may now pick up a petition at the county clerk’s office and begin collecting signatures. The filing period for those petitions is Feb. 24-March 3 at noon.

The only board seat up for grabs this year on the Ar-morel School Board is Zone 1, currently held by Eldon Carter.

Two seats are up for election on the Gosnell School Board including Zone 3, currently held by John Weiss, and Zone 6, held by Greg McGuirt.

The Zone 5 seat, held by Jeremy Jackson, is up for election on the Manila School Board.

According to the county clerk’s office, Blytheville School Board elections are not held until November.