EVTV to move headquarters to Houston

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV), a leading provider of electric commercial vehicles, recently announced the relocation of its corporate headquarters and the establishment of a new 86,000-square-foot facility in Houston, Texas. This strategic move reinforces Envirotech's commitment to expanding U.S. manufacturing, strengthening fleet services, and supporting the growing demand for commercial electric vehicles (EVs). Envirotech plans to open its new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility in the first quarter of 2025.

The new Houston headquarters and manufacturing facility will serve as a centralized hub for corporate leadership, manufacturing, fleet sales, engineering, and service operations, positioning Envirotech for continued growth and long-term success in the commercial EV market.

Envirotech will retain its existing Osceola, Arkansas facility.

Envirotech's decision to move to Houston is driven by:

• Strategic Location for Fleet Expansion - Houston's major port, highway infrastructure, and access to fleet customers make it a prime location for scaling commercial EV operations.

•Access to Top Talent - Houston is home to one of the largest pools of engineering, logistics, and manufacturing professionals in the U.S., ensuring a highly skilled workforce for Envirotech's growth.

•Pro-Business Climate - Texas offers a business-friendly tax structure, including no state corporate income tax, making it an ideal location for corporate and operational expansion. Governor Greg Abbott continues to strengthen Texas as a pro-business state.

•Growing Demand for Commercial EVs - Texas is a national leader in fleet electrification and is home to many of the largest logistics, industrial, and transportation companies in the country.