EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School

For the second time in school history, the East Poinsett County High School is named as an Arkansas Reward School from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The Arkansas School Recognition Program provides financial awards to the top 10 percent of public schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in grades three through 10 and the top 10 percent of public schools that achieve high student academic growth.

EPC received $13,131.84 for top 6%-10% Growth/Grad4.