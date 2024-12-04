Top Menu Bar
February 4, 2025

EPC School District named Arkansas Reward School

East Poinsett County High School earns Arkansas Reward School status for the second time, securing $13,131.84 for ranking in the top 6%-10% for student academic growth.

For the second time in school history, the East Poinsett County High School is named as an Arkansas Reward School from the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

The Arkansas School Recognition Program provides financial awards to the top 10 percent of public schools that achieve high student performance on the state-required assessments in grades three through 10 and the top 10 percent of public schools that achieve high student academic growth.

EPC received $13,131.84 for top 6%-10% Growth/Grad4.

