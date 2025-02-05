Effects of 1811-1812 New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area

The New Madrid earthquakes in 1811-1812 were a series of powerful earthquakes that struck the New Madrid seismic zone in northeastern Arkansas and other states. Widespread damage and changes in landscapes were the results.

According to reports, the first earthquake occurred at 2:15 a.m. on Dec. 16, 1811, with a magnitude of 7.2 to 8.2; followed by the second one on Jan. 23, 1812, at 9:15 a.m. with a magnitude of 7.5 or more. The third earthquake of the three series occurred on Feb. 7, 1812, at 3:45 a.m. with a magnitude of 8.3.

The New Madrid seismic zone runs from Cairo, Ill., to Marked Tree. The earthquakes caused huge cracks in the earth’s surface, forming new lakes. The Mississippi River temporarily reversed course, causing giant waves that capsized boats. The New Madrid earthquakes transformed the area that is now Big Lake National Wildlife Refuge, located between Manila and Blytheville from a river system into a lake and swamp.

Effects were felt in Illinois, Arkansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and Missouri. The number of people who died is unknown as at that time it was a frontier area and was sparsely populated and communications and records were poor.

Facts recorded include the collapse of cabins, landscape changed by liquefaction, the Mississippi River flowing backward for a few minutes, and the air was filled with a sulphurous smell. The town of New Madrid was said to sink 12 feet.The earthquakes and aftershocks lasted for decades and affected settlement in the area. The earthquakes led to the formation of Reelfoot Lake.

Damage occurred in an area of approximately 232,000 square miles.

Geologists say not if, but when the New Madrid quake happens again…….

It can’t be controlled but people can be somewhat prepared and aware that it could happen again.