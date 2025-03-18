Editor’s Corner Grateful for a circle of friends

This week I am grateful for friends. If you are very blessed, friends come in all shapes and sizes from all walks of life. The key is to open up your heart to those who may be a little different than you. We don’t all have to like the same things or even have identical values. That’s what’s so incredibly interesting.

I have good friends from, as they say in Osceola, both sides of the tracks. I even have friends who live on Nob Hill,w if you know what I mean. One’s circumstances really have very little to do with who a person truly is. My neighbors live next door to Sanford and Son, but I haven’t heard them complaining... yet.

“A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” That’s a beautiful thought, but true friendship goes a little deeper than that. True friends try to make you better.

They have no problem telling you when your hips are getting a little too wide or your clothes don’t match. On the other hand, they do not criticize or point fingers at things beyond your control.

Arnold H. Glasow said, “A true friend never gets in your way unless you happen to be going down.” That’s what I’m talking about.

A true friend encourages your endeavors and backs up your dreams even though she knows you may very well fall flat on your face. However, when you do something really stupid, she steps in.

There is also a great comfort in true friendship.

Clifton Fadiman said, “One measure of friendship consists not in the number of things friends can discuss, but in the number of things they need no longer mention.”

That’s pretty deep, and so very true.

So this week I want to say thank you to my friends. Whether you live in Osceola, Wilson, Luxora, Joiner, Keiser, Arkadelphia, Horseshoe Bend, Jonesboro, Walnut Ridge, Memphis, Tenn; Warrensburg, Mo.; Bangor, Mich.; or Franklin, Tenn, etc. you know who you are and I would be a lesser being without you.

Your friendship gives me strength, courage, and peace of mind.

Someone once said God gave us friends to make up for our family. That’s a comforting thought, but I just happen to be blessed with many family members who I consider my best friends.

My friends truly come from all walks of life. And, when I need you guys, all I have to do is make a phone call.

To be alone in this world would be beyond heart-breaking. We need each other to make it through to the other side. So, thanks again for being my friend. May I always be there if you need me. Remember, I am also just a phone call away.

