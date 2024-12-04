Dunegan appointed to National League of Cities’ Small Cities Council

NLC – Tyler Dunegan, Council Member for the City of Osceola, has been appointed to the National League of Cities (NLC) 2025 Small Cities Council. Council Member Dunegan was elected to a one-year term to develop and guide programs among local elected officials from similar communities. The appointment was announced by NLC President Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens, Ohio.

"The appointment to the NLC Small Cities Council is a monumental step forward for the City of Osceola, Arkansas, it gives our hometown a seat at the National Table of Collaborations,” said Council Member Dunegan.

As a member of NLC’s Small Cities Council, Council Member Dunegan will play a key role among a diverse group of local leaders to encourage collaboration, networking and the development of resources and programs beneficial to communities that share demographics, size or location that can be replicated across the country.

“It is crucial that we bring together local leaders that are representative of all communities to share solutions, and challenges from their hometowns, which are used to develop NLC policies and programs,” said National League of Cities President Steve Patterson, Mayor of Athens, Ohio. “Bringing the experience and leadership of Council Member Dunegan to serve as a member on NLC’s Small Cities Council this year goes a long way to ensuring every city, town and village has the resources they need to lift up their communities and improve the lives of their residents.”