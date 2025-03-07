Blytheville — At 72 years old, Pamela Morris of Lepanto has accomplished a dream she’s held for decades — earning her high school diploma through Arkansas Northeastern College’s (ANC) Adult Education program.

Pamela, who spent nearly 40 years working in manufacturing, enrolled in ANC’s program in November 2017 to finish what she started years ago. Her unwavering dedication made her a standout student in the program.

“Pam was here every time the doors were open for the past five years,” said Terrie Kennett and Dana Poe, instructors at ANC Adult Education. “Even during a snowstorm, she was determined to come to class.”

Her biggest challenge was math, but with determination and support from her teachers, she successfully passed her final exam. She especially credits Kennett for teaching her how to solve high school math problems, which appeared on her test.

Despite being in a classroom with students as young as 16, Morris remained focused and left a lasting impact on those around her. “Slow and steady wins the race,” she said, reflecting on her journey.

“A devoted member of her church and a proud mother and grandmother, Pamela’s story serves as an inspiration to all who believe that education has no age limit.”

A New Home for ANC Adult Education: Expanding Services and Opportunities:

In September 2022, Michael Graham took the helm of the Adult Education Program with a passion for supporting adult learners. The program is now housed in the newly renovated ANC Outreach Services building, located at 2825 S. Division Street in Blytheville. The new location serves as a “one-stop service” hub for the community, offering a range of resources beyond traditional education.

The building hosts Community Outreach, a Career Clothes Closet where students can find professional attire for interviews, a food pantry, and services for the SNAP program. The Adult Education Program offers classes in math, reading, science, and social studies to prepare students for the GED exams.

“Our teachers understand the barriers our students face and make every effort

to help them overcome those challenges,” Graham emphasized. “Obtaining the GED is one of our main focuses, however we are equally interested in using the power of education and our other services to lead to high wage jobs. GED is just one part of that mission. We constantly ask students “what is next” for you on your journey and how can we help you get there? Whether that be entering one of our non credit programs such as Arkansas Steel Making Bootcamp or enrolling in ANC as a college student. ANC Adult Education is a resource to improve education and skills for high wage high demand jobs.”

Innovative Programs for Justice-Involved Individuals:

One of the program’s standout initiatives is its partnership with the Northeast Arkansas Community Corrections Prison in Osceola. The Adult Education Program offers a construction trades course, providing participants with college credit, a Certificate of Proficiency in Construction Technology, and industry-recognized certifications. The pilot program currently enrolls 12 individuals, equipping them with valuable, employable skills for life after release.

“We want to help the justice-involved members of our community to be released with marketable skills in order to contribute to society and earn a high wage,” said Graham.

WAGE Certification: Building a Path to Employment:

Beyond GED and construction programs, ANC also offers WAGE Certification, an Arkansas Department of Workforce Services-approved entry-level certification designed to prepare students for employment in any field. Michael Smith, the WORK/WAGE Program Coordinator, plays a crucial role in this initiative. As a certified career coach, Smith personally meets with each WAGE candidate, refining their resumes and connecting them with local employers. His dedication to student success ensures that every graduate is equipped with the tools needed for a thriving career.

A Commitment to Excellence and Community Support:

The achievements of Pamela Morris and the success of the Adult Education Program reflect ANC’s unwavering commitment to adult learners and community development. The record number of GED graduates, innovative programs, and holistic support services highlight ANC’s role as a leader in adult education.

“We are proud of our students, our staff, and our partners who make these success stories possible,” added Graham.

For more information about how to enroll in Arkansas Northeastern College’s Adult Education Program, please call LaTanya Wilson at (870) 838-2970.