NewsFebruary 21, 2025

Dr. Melinda Martin named new director of Delta Gateway Museum

Dr. Melinda Martin, former Justice of the Peace, has been appointed as the new director of the Delta Gateway Museum. Martin plans to enhance public education with interactive exhibits and outreach programs.

Joseph Fondren avatar
Joseph Fondren

During Monday night’s Community Forum, a local citizen mentioned how the city had recently lost the director of the Delta Gateway Museum, as former director Leslie Hester retired at the end of last year. Blytheville Mayor Melissa Logan announced the hiring of a director for the Delta Gateway Museum.

No name was given during the Community Forum, but former Justice of the Peace Melinda Martin confirmed to the Town Courier later Monday night that she had been hired to be the next director of the museum.

Martin explained the museum under her directorship will focus “strongly on public education”.

“My vision for the future of the Delta Gateway Museum will focus strongly on public education, “ explained Martin. “This will include increased educational programs within the museum and taking the museum into classrooms, community centers, and nursing homes through small traveling exhibits. I also plan on creating more interactive exhibits and areas for children to learn through exploration and play.”

Martin received her PhD in Earth Sciences with a focus in Archaeology from the University of Memphis. She received her M.S. in Earth Science with a focus in archaeology from the University of Memphis and her B.A. Degree from Southeast Missouri State University in Anthropology and a minor in Historical Preservation.

Martin taught in the classroom as well as teaching 7th- 12th graders in the public school system as well as being a professor in Adjunct Anthropology at the college level.

The Delta Gateway Museum will be open Tuesday, Feb. 25, and will be open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Martin added they will have a Meet the Director drop-in Party from 5-7 p.m. on March 3.

For future announcements, Martin asked citizens to follow the Delta Gateway Museum Facebook page for upcoming events and exhibit announcements.

