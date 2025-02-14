Top Menu Bar
February 14, 2025

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle teaches “heart health”

Dr. Velencia Andrews-Pirtle shared insights on heart health and the impact of adverse childhood experiences at the Mississippi County retired school personnel meeting. The group also discussed upcoming events and donations.

Dr. Velencia Andrews-Pirtle was the guest speaker at the Mississippi County retired school personnel meeting on Thursday. (Photos By Revis Blaylock)
Mississippi County retired school personnel thanked Dr. Andrews-Pirtle for the informative talk on heart health. (Photo by Revis Blaylock)
Dr. Velencia Andrews-Pirtle gave an informative talk on heart health at the February Mississippi County retired school personnel meeting on Thursday.

It was the first meeting of the 2025 year and President Wayne Griffin introduced Dr. Andrews-Pirtle.

Dr. Andrews-Pirtle talked about the health effects of ACEs (adverse childhood experiences). She said doctors are busy and for years did not ask about ACEs which include nutrition, home life, emotional and physical abuse, air pollution, etc.

“I’m sure you, as teachers saw it,” she said. “Kids have a lot of ACEs.”

She talked about screenings for cholesterol, hypertension and knowing the high risk numbers and the medications. She encouraged the group to tell their doctor if they experience any symptoms of ASCVD, Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease. She talked about the signs to watch for. It is one of the highest causes of death.

She also encouraged the group to be aware of air quality, to stop smoking and reduce alcohol intake saying it is beneficial to get 150 minutes of moderate exercise per week. She also stressed the importance of knowing one’s family health history.

During the business meeting committee reports were given. Committee members announced the 50th anniversary celebration of the organization will be held at Arkansas Northeastern College, Room 101, at noon on May 8. There will be special activities and all retirees are invited to attend the milestone date.

Sherry Griffin gave a report on the scholarship progress. All of the county schools have been notified and sent application forms. The applications will need to be turned in by the end of March. Each month the retirees make monetary or other donations to help throughout the county and the March meeting will be monetary donations for the scholarship fund.

Mr. Griffin thanked the group for the February donations of towels to be given to the Mississippi County Union. A letter was read from the Blytheville/Gosnell Food Pantry director thanking the group for their donations of 275 pounds of food in December.

The April meeting will be held at the Blytheville Library at noon April 10. The group will finalize plans for the 50th anniversary celebration to be held in May.

