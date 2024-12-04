Donald Trump takes oath of oﬃce as 47th President of the United States

Promising to end America’s decline, and to make America great again, the nation’s 45th President Donald J. Trump was sworn in as the 47th President of the United States of America Monday morning in the nation’s capitol.

President Trump took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts during the 60th Presidential Inauguration, held in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol for the first time since 1985.

The President took the oath standing next to his wife Melania, who was holding a pair of bibles, one a family bible given to the President by his mother and the other used in President Abraham Lincoln’s inauguration. Surrounded by members of his family, the President joined Grover Cleveland as only the second man to serve non-consecutive terms in the nation’s highest office.

The inauguration ceremony, moved inside due to the extreme cold temperatures, kicked off a day of events which lasted late into the evening and early morning hours Tuesday.

Following his inaugural address, the President went to the President’s room off the Senate chamber to sign a number of documents, which included nominations, memorandums, proclamations and executive orders. Among the executive orders signed by President Trump included declaring a national emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border, ordering construction on the border wall to resume, and the termination of diversity programs in federal agencies. The President also signed an order to end birthright citizenship and an order granting the Chinese-owned Tik Tok more time to sell to a U.S.-based company. The President also withdrew the U.S. from the Paris climate treaty.

Following a congressional luncheon at the Capitol’s Statuary Hall, the President and Vice-President J.D. Vance went to the Capitol east front steps to review military troops and then went to the Capital One Arena for the presidential parade.

The President then returned to the White House for the Oval Office signing ceremony.

The President ended the night attending three separate balls. The Commander in Chief Ball, the Liberty Inaugural Ball and the Starlight Ball, the latter of which was a private event. President Trump delivered remarks at all three events and danced on stage with the first lady, where they were joined by Vice-President Vance and the second lady, and members of the Trump family at the Liberty Ball.