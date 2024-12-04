Top Menu Bar
NewsJanuary 28, 2025

Dever joins Good Fruit Electric

Jaymes Dever joins Good Fruit Electric as an outside sales representative, bringing extensive experience in sales and electrical work. Based in Blytheville, he'll serve clients in Northeast Arkansas.

Jaymes Dever, of Blytheville, has joined Good Fruit Electric team.

The company announced the appointment on Tuesday that Dever will join its team as an outside sales representative.

Based in Blytheville, “Jaymes brings a wealth of experience in both sales and electrical work,” the company stated in a press release. “With a background as an electrical lead and field supervisor, he has successfully led teams, managed large-scale industrial projects, and built lasting relationships with clients in the steel and industrial sectors.

“Jaymes's unique combination of hands-on expertise and sales acumen will serve him well as he connects with customers in Northeast Arkansas, providing exceptional service and solutions.”

