Delta Sigma Theta celebrates Founders Day

The ladies of the Blytheville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated gathered on March 9, to honor the visionary founders who laid the foundation for their esteemed sisterhood.

The Founders Day Program, held at St. Paul Church, brought together sorority sisters, community leaders, and distinguished guests for an afternoon of reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to service.

The event featured a keynote address given by Little Rock Alumnae Chapter member, Tracey Shine, who highlighted the sorority’s legacy of leadership, scholarship, and service. Attendees also enjoyed special tributes to charter members and a heartfelt performance by the Solid Rock Youth Choir to members to encourage them to continue to uphold the sorority’s mission.