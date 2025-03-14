Top Menu Bar
March 14, 2025

Delta Sigma Theta celebrates Founders Day

Delta Sigma Theta's Blytheville Alumnae chapter celebrated Founders Day with a program at St. Paul Church, featuring a keynote by Tracey Shine and performances to honor the sorority's legacy and mission.

The ladies of the Blytheville Alumnae chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated gathered on March 9, to honor the visionary founders who laid the foundation for their esteemed sisterhood.

The Founders Day Program, held at St. Paul Church, brought together sorority sisters, community leaders, and distinguished guests for an afternoon of reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to service.

The event featured a keynote address given by Little Rock Alumnae Chapter member, Tracey Shine, who highlighted the sorority’s legacy of leadership, scholarship, and service. Attendees also enjoyed special tributes to charter members and a heartfelt performance by the Solid Rock Youth Choir to members to encourage them to continue to uphold the sorority’s mission.

