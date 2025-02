Thursday night the Mississippi County Republican Committee met for their first meeting of 2025. The committee elected officers for the 2025 as (left to right) Justin Cissell is the State Committeeman, Kelli Jones was elected as the committee treasurer, Karen Crane as the secretary, Kylie Crosskno was elected State Committeewoman, Joseph Fondren was elected as District Committeeman, Connie Ash was elected as Chairwoman, and Tom Wiktorek was elected as Vice Chair.